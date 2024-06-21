Patriots' WR Room Inherits Ugly Forecast in PFF's Latest Rankings
Despite seeing several improvements across the most recent NFL offseason, it seems many are still skeptical about how the New England Patriots will fare at the wide receiver position in 2024.
Pro Football Focus recently dropped their WR core rankings to stack up each unit around the league, and it's fair to say the Patriots didn't get the most pleasant outlook for the season ahead.
When measured up against the NFL's pass catching talent, the Patriots fell all the way to dead last, placing as the 32nd-best receiving corp.
"The Patriots fielded the 28th-ranked receiving corps by PFF grade last year. Their highest-graded pass-catcher was departed tight end Pharaoh Brown. The team's second- and third-highest-graded receivers in 2023 were Demario Douglas and Hunter Henry. Rookies Ja’Lynn Polk and Javon Baker should get a good amount of looks early on. At running back, New England brought in Antonio Gibson, who is a good pass-catcher. Ultimately, this is a low-ceiling group for 2024. But the long-term outlook is decent."- Trevor Sikkema, PFF
Things got rough for the Patriots WR core this past season. For the first time in over 30 years, New England failed to have a pass catcher on the roster collect over 600 receiving yards.
A combination of inconsistent quarterback play and many weapons sustaining lengthy injuries were the main factors to this group's ultimate demise in 2023. Nonetheless, this upcoming campaign presents much more reason for optimism.
The selections of Ja'Lynn Polk and Javon Baker in the draft this past April present two young and high-ceiling options for third-overall pick Drake Maye to grow alongside-- whenever the time comes for him to start under center. It may take 2-3 years for these new weapons to fully develop, yet there's a world where either of them can provide instant impact from day one.
Kendrick Bourne and JuJu Smith-Schuster will also be set to return into the lineup after traversing from an injury-plagued 2023.
Smith-Schuster recently reported at OTAs that he's now "100% healthy" and prepared for the season ahead after suffering from some nagging knee issues, while Bourne is prepared to enter training camp after an ACL tear derailed his last campaign.
Both guys have proven in previous years to be worthwhile weapons when the targets come their way, so getting them back onto the field is a massive step in the right directions for New England's offense.
And when you factor in a full offseason of development from last year's leading receiver, Demario Douglas, preparing him for a potential breakout in his sophomore season, the stage is set for this New England WR core to catch some by surprise in 2024.
If the quarterback play can remain marginally more consistent than it was a year ago, New England will have numerous serviceable options to get the ball out to, hopefully creating a much more efficient and capable offense.
The Patriots may not have an elite-level offensive brigade like we've seen teams such as the San Francisco 49ers and Miami Dolphins have in recent years. Still, there's ample opportunity for New England to have better than the worst WR core in the league for 2024.
Follow New England Patriots On SI over on our Facebook and Twitter/X to stay up to date on all Patriots news and rumors!