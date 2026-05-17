Drake Maye Already Impressing New Patriots Teammate

FOXBORO --- Drake Maye revitalized the region as the New England Patriots' quarterback last season. Now entering the 2026 campaign, he's begun to have a strong impression on some of his new teammates.

Julian Hill, the tight end the Patriots signed in free agency from the Miami Dolphins back in March, was asked about his role in the offense this year. The rarely-used weapon projects to be more of a blocking threat for New England in Josh McDaniels' offense this season.

When he begun to describe what the offensive coordinator's style was like, Hill went out of his way to compliment the 23-year-old Maye.

"It’s to beat the defense, simple as that," Hill said about McDaniels' playbook. "It’s finding ways to exploit things, finding ways to take advantage of certain things, take advantage of certain matchups. What a quarterback. And I’m not just saying that to say because I’m a Patriot. What a quarterback. Guy’s young, guy’s vocal, guy’s a leader."

Sep 29, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; Miami Dolphins tight end Julian Hill (89) makes a catch against the New York Jets in the second half at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-Imagn Images | Rich Storry-Imagn Images

Hill then went on to talk about one of his first interactions with the MVP finalist, which included meetings about how to attack defenses.

"He took me in first couple days in, and we in the offensive room, going over fronts," Hill continued. "Hell of a quarterback. Man, so this offense finds ways to exploit people, find ways to take advantage of defenses."

Maye was one of the league's best on the field, and earned the respect of his teammates enough to be voted a captain last season. Those captain-like tendancies have already show up for Hill, who inked a three-year, $15 million contract this offseason.

Drake Maye Has Made A Strong First Impression

But none of these traits -- the ability to play the position or the off-the-field leadership -- have taken Hill by surprise as his begins his career with the Patriots.

"I already knew what it was," Hill said. "I mean, Carolina cats, we cut from the same cloth a little bit. So he’s a competitor. You saw it on the field, so I’m just honored to get a chance to play with him, and get a chance to earn his trust, and be able to protect him.

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) warms up before the game against the Minnesota Vikings at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

"Be able to know that he can lean on me in crunch time. That’s why I’m excited to play with him."

Right now, Hill doesn't seem like he'll be a top target in the Patriots' passing offense. The former Campbell tight end is still looking for his first career touchdown in the NFL. But he's willing to do whatever it takes to be a part of a winning team.

Plenty of those wins will come from the skills of Maye, who should come to appreciate the work ethic of his new tight end.

"Man, I want to win," Hill said. "When you tell me to do something, that’s my focus and I’m going to do it. So if they say we need you to catch five more passes this year, block this guy, whatever it is, I’m going to do it."

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