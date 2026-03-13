Drake Maye Welcomes Newest Patriots to Team

After the release of No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs — one of the New England Patriots' top offensive weapons from their season the led to a Super Bowl LX appearance — a top priority for head coach Mike Vrabel and co. during free agency was to find some new weapons for quarterback Drake Maye.

Since then, the Patriots have acquired Dre'Mont Jones, Kevin Byard, Mike Brown, Reggie Gilliam, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Julian Hill and Romeo Doubs. For Maye, this brings good news. The QB, who was previously only one vote away from the NFL's coveted MVP award, finished the 2025 season with 579 completions on 830 attempts, in addition to throwing for 4,394 yards and 31 touchdowns. Maye also ran in for four scores in addition to 450 rushing yards. In order to build on this success — having more options is all the better.

The new additions mean a higher priority will be placed on ensuring Maye gels well with the new roster members. This has already seen development. The Patriots released a video across social media, showing Maye meeting "the new guys" with Vrabel at his side.

Drake Maye Starting to Gel With New Patriots Members

For those unaware of all the recent signings, here is a brief description of the seven players.

Romeo Doubs

Arguably the biggest get for New England, Doubs racked up 55 catches for 724 yards — a career-high — and six touchdowns last season,

Oct 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

He is widely expected to slot in as one of the top offensive weapons for Drake Maye.

Julian Hill

Prior to joining the New England roster, Hill — a tight end — had spent his entire three-year career with the Miami Dolphins. Throughout his tenure with the team, Hill compiled 33 catches for 288 yards.

Alijah Vera-Tucker

Vera-Tucker, an offensive guard coming over from the New York Jets, will likely slot in as the team's starting left guard.

Reggie Gilliam

Gilliam is a run blocker who was signed by New England within first few hours of the NFL's legal tampering period for free agents.

Mike Brown

Brown, a safety, joins a group that includes veteran All-Pro arrival Kevin Byard as well as Woodson, Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler and John Saunders Jr. He is 6'1", 218-pounds.

Kevin Byard

Byard — a three-time Pro Bowl selection — previously played under Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023. He has led the league in interceptions twice (in 2017 and 2025) throughout his career, while also totaling 972 total tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 81 passes defensed, 36 interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

Dre'Mont Jones

Jones is an edge rusher who arrives to New England after recording a career-high 51 total pressures in 2025. In addition he earned a career-high seven sacks, as well as 24 quarterback hits, last season.

Needless to say, Maye will have plenty at his disposal as he enters his third year in the NFL.

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