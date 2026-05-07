Patriots' Drake Maye Not Concerned About Mike Vrabel Situation

The New England Patriots have dominated the NFL's offseason headline cycle, with head coach Mike Vrabel often involved. The reigning AP Coach of the Year was spotted with former NFL reporter Dianna Russini at an adult's only resort in early March, with other photos of the two -- both married to other people -- being released in the following weeks.

It's been a consistent flow of leaked photos, including a recent one of the two of them renting a boat together in Tennessee back in 2021. Last month, Vrabel stepped away from the team during the final day of the NFL Draft for what was reported as "out-of-state counseling."

Since then, the Patriots players that have been made available to the media (Hunter Henry, Robert Spillane, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Dre'Mont Jones, KJ Britt and Reggie Gilliam) have all been asked about their head coach in some form or fashion. One player who's also been asked about it is young quarterback Drake Maye.

"I Think He's Done A Great Job Of Talking To Us"

After originally answering a question to 7News about Vrabel, Maye spoke more this week about his head coach's situation and if he's concerned about it creating issues for the Patriots this season.

"No, I don’t," Maye said to Steve Reed of the Associated Press at the Truist Championship Pro-Am in Charlotte. "I mean, he’s our head coach. I think he’s done a great job of talking to us and talking us through it. I’m just looking forward to getting back to work and getting ready."

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) throws a pass against the Minnesota Vikings during the first quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

Maye doesn't think that the off-field situation will bleed into New England's locker room, adding that he thinks the whole thing "(wi)ll take care of itself."

New England Needs A Good Season From Maye, Vrabel

Maye is entering his third season in the NFL, and first with a returning head coach. Last year's success came out of nowhere, both for the third-year quarterback and the Patriots as a team. They went 14-3 in the regular season and made it all the way to Super Bowl LX. Maye was named a Second Team All-Pro and was the runner-up for the Most Valuable Player award.

Since the initial set of photos were released by the New York Post, Vrabel has spoken out several times. He addressed the media twice ahead of the NFL Draft, admitting that he's had to have "difficult conversations" with people in his life, and that he remains committed to both his family and the football team.

The 23-year-old Maye echoed that sentiment, sharing that he's confident in his head coach's abilities on the football field.

"I know he’s got the right mindset and I know he’s a great human being," Maye said. "I think he’s ... like I said, I love playing for him."

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