Patriots' Jared Wilson, Drake Maye Experiencing 'Full-Circle Moment' Together

FOXBORO --- Jared Wilson is now going to be the New England Patriots' center in 2026, snapping the ball to quarterback Drake Maye. He's never done it before, and yet, it's a full circle moment for both young players.

Wilson, who's from Clemmons, North Carolina, had originally committed to UNC out of high school. Maye, from Charlotte, was also committed to join the Tar Heels. The quarterback stayed committed, but Wilson decided to withdraw his commitment and sign a letter of intent with Georgia.

It worked out in the end for Wilson, who played at a high level for the Bulldogs in the SEC and turned it into a third round draft slot in 2025. Now as he enters his second season in New England, and first as the center, he looked back on that time in high school fondly.

"Oh, man, it’s cool. It’s a full circle moment," Wilson told reporters following the Patriots' voluntary offseason workouts this week. "I remember us talking about it, it was a couple of weeks ago. I was just like, 'Dang. We were committed to North Carolina together. This close to getting there and then veered off to Georgia, and now we’re both here.' I’m the center, and he’s the quarterback. It all worked out great."

Wilson-Maye Tandem In Full Force This Offseason

Wilson was drafted by Patriots last season and played as their starting left guard. After the team traded away Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears this offseason, Wilson will head back to his natural postition.

As for how he'll feel re-learning his position, Wilson told reporters that he feels comfortable snapping the ball.

Nov 9, 2024; Oxford, Mississippi, USA; Georgia Bulldogs offensive lineman Jared Wilson (55) prepares to snap the ball during the first half against the Mississippi Rebels at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | Petre Thomas-Imagn Images

"Honestly, I mean, from guard to center, people say you’ve got to know all three positions on the interior offensive line. That is a very true statement, but it was very different," Wilson said. "I was there before. I played it in college. So I’m comfortable. But there’s always things to learn. Always new things to learn and things to tweak."

"We've Been Together For A Year"

The 22-year-old was a key part of New England's offensive line last season. This year, he's expected to take a bit of a leadership role as the unit's de facto captain. It's something he's prepared for and willing to take on.

​"Having a year under my belt, that kind of helps him with the vocalization part of (moving positions)," Wilson said. "Just knowing the guys in the room. We’ve been together for a year, so it’s easier to kind of communicate with everybody in the room because you know everybody. We’ve got some good guys, but everybody’s great when it comes to communicating."

​"Josh’s (offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels) playbook … it was tough last year," Wilson also mentioned. "It took me a whole year to figure out that playbook. But just getting thrown into the fire Year One, and just having to just go and go and go, it definitely makes you grow."

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