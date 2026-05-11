Patriots Schedule Tracker: Confirmed Games, Rumors & Everything Else We Know

The New England Patriots know who they'll face off against in 2026. When those games will happen remain a mystery.

But not for long. The 2026 NFL schedule is slated to officially drop later this week, and there will be plenty of question marks heading into the announcement. Will New England travel overseas for the third time in four years? Do they make an appearance on Thanksgiving or Christmas? When will they welcome in some of the league's best teams to Gillette Stadium?

Lucky for you, here's the one place you need for all the Patriots schedule news this week.

Whether it's rumors about when the Patriots will play on primetime, where their bye week gets slotted and if there are any long road trips to plan for, check back here for all your schedule updates.

2026 Opponents:

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) and Las Vegas Raiders quarterback Geno Smith (7) react after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

What we know for certain is the teams New England will play against. Because of their drastic success last season en route to their 12th Super Bowl appearance, the Patriots will be going up against a first place schedule, along with their tri-annual meeting with the AFC West. Additionally, they'll face off against the NFC North for the first time since 2022.

They'll play against the following teams at home: Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Pittsburgh Steelers, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders, Green Bay Packers and Minnesota Vikings

New England will play against the following teams on the road: Buffalo Bills, New York Jets, Miami Dolphins, Jacksonville Jaguars, Kansas City Chiefs, Los Angeles Chargers, Chicago Bears, Detroit Lions and Seattle Seahawks

International Possibilities:

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson (4) smiles after gaining yards in the first half during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Patriots owner Robert Kraft has been a big advocate for international play, and his team is no stranger to overseas visits. They've played games in London (2009, 2012, 2024), Mexico City (2017) and Frankfurt (2023). What does this year have in store for the Patriots when it comes to traveling abroad?

There's a possibility. We know for certain that the Patriots won't be playing in either Melbourne, Australia in Week 1 or Rio de Janeiro, Brazil in Week 3. It's also confirmed that they won't be playing in Madrid against the Falcons, London against the Commanders, Paris against the Saints or Mexico City against the 49ers.

The two places that the Patriots could possibly play are in Munich, Germany against the Lions, or London, England against the Jaguars. Jacksonville has two home games in London this season, but that exact matchup was played just two seasons ago. If any, it's more likely that New England returns to Germany for the second time in franchise history for a fun matchup against Detroit.

Preseason/Training Camp Matchups:

Aug 15, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Philadelphia Eagles wide receiver Ainias Smith (82) makes a catch for an extra point against New England Patriots cornerback Marcellas Dial Jr. (27) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

The Patriots will also have three preseason games this summer, with two of them being at Gillette Stadium. It's already been confirmed that one of those home games will be against the Philadelphia Eagles, who were in town ahead of the 2024 season. That visit, which includes a joint practice, could make for an interesting few days depending on how an AJ Brown trade shakes out in the next month.

The official 2026 NFL schedule with dates and times will be released in full on May 14. This story will be updated when games/times are announced, or if any schedule leaks slip through the cracks.

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