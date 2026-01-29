Patriots Reveal Uniforms for Super Bowl LX

FOXBOROUGH, MA. — As the designated “home team” for Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots were given their choice of uniforms to wear for their 12th appearance on the NFL’s grandest stage.

Alas, the Patriots have chosen … wisely.

New England, who sported a perfect road record (including playoffs) this season, will be donning their unofficial traveling threads on Feb. 8 at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, Calif. In clearer terms, the “Road Warriors” will be wearing the whites. The news was confirmed by ESPN's Mike Reiss on social media.

Th news was made official through a visit from the NBC production crew to Gillette Stadium, as part of their Super Bowl coverage. The media team included former Patriots safety and current analyst Devin McCourty. Standing alongside current Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson — who wears jersey No. 32, the same number worn by McCourty during his Patriots tenure — the Patriots sartorial decision for their showdown with the Seattle Seahawks was made public

Looks like we've got confirmation of silver-white-white for the Pats in Super Bowl LX.



AND a USA 250 patch to boot. pic.twitter.com/iwENWjNzcj — NFL Fashion Advice (@fashion_nfl) January 29, 2026

The Patriots have had notable success while wearing the white jersey-white pants combination this season Perhaps their most iconic image of the Pats in their all-white look came during their 10-7 victory in the AFC championship game against the Denver Broncos at Empower Field at Mile High — set against the backdrop of the swirling snow throughout the Rocky Mountain territory.

Of course, New England also enjoyed regular-season prosperity in their preferred uniform color combination. The Pats were wearing white-on-white (including white socks) for their victories over the New Orleans Saints, Cincinnati Bengals, Baltimore Ravens and New York Jets.

Could Super Bowl History Be on New England’s Side?

Feb 1, 2015; Glendale, AZ, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) throws a fourth quarter touchdown pass in Super Bowl XLIX at University of Phoenix Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Casey Sapio-Imagn Images | Casey Sapio-Imagn Images

While the Pats have clearly enjoyed good fate in their white uniforms this season, the Patriots never sported a complete color-look in the Super Bowl. Throughout their history, New England’s big game uniform breakdown is as follows, per a compilation courtesy of PatsPulpit of SB Nation.

Super Bowl XX (46-10 loss vs. Bears): Red jerseys, white pants

Super Bowl XXI (35-21 loss vs. Packers): White jerseys, silver pants

Super Bowl XXXVI (20-17 win vs. Rams): Blue jerseys, silver pants

Super Bowl XXXVIII (32-29 win vs. Panthers): Blue jerseys, silver pants

Super Bowl XXXIX (24-21 win vs. Eagles): White jerseys, blue pants

Super Bowl XLII (17-14 loss vs. Giants): Blue jerseys, silver pants

Super Bowl XLVI (21-17 loss vs. Giants): Blue jerseys, silver pants

Super Bowl XLIX (28-24 win vs. Seahawks): White jerseys, blue pants

Super Bowl LI (34-28 OT win vs. Falcons): White jerseys, blue pants

Super Bowl LII (41-33 loss vs. Eagles): White jerseys, blue pants

Super Bowl LIII (13-3 win vs. Rams): White jerseys, blue pants

Accordingly, this year’s Super Bowl will mark the fifth straight of the Patriots wearing white jerseys. In an ironic twist, their streak of wearing the whites began Super Bowl XLIX and a victory over the Seahawks.

Patriots Nation is undoubtedly hoping that what is past, could now become prologue.

