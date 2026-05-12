Predicting the Patriots 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown

Making a football schedule is hard, trust me.

I spent way too long trying to work on this New England Patriots schedule prediction ahead of the official unveiling later this week. First I accidentally had a six-game road streak before putting the Patriots on primetime every other week. I weighed the options of a trip overseas compared to a Thanksgiving afternoon game. It's difficult, let me tell you.

With that being said, I completed what I feel like is a pretty solid schedule for the Patriots in 2026 as they look to defend their AFC title. I need to preface this by saying: This is not official by any stretch of the imagination and there is no reporting based on these predictions.

It's just a fun exercise to do ahead of the actual unveiling on May 14, where hopefully I can gloat about how spot-on these guesses were. As Bill Belichick might say, we're onto the predictions.

Week 1 vs Denver Broncos - Monday Night Football

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; Denver Broncos quarterback Jarrett Stidham (8) rushes the ball against the New England Patriots during the second half in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

A lot of rumors are swirling about how a Super Bowl rematch with the Seattle Seahawks could be the opening game of the season, but I feel like that's a lazy way to start the season. How about getting Bo Nix on the field against the team he couldn't play against in the AFC championship last January instead? Could be a good litmus test for the Patriots within the conference early on.

Week 2 at New York Jets - 1 p.m.

New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) celebrates after a play during a game against the New York Jets at MetLife Stadium, Dec 28, 2025, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | Yannick Peterhans / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The division matchups always seem to flare up early and often for the Patriots. Back in 2023, they had an early-season meeting with the Jets at MetLife Stadium. For 2026, having the Patriots get their trip to New Jersey out of the way as quick as possible could be ideal. Plus, maybe Eli Raridon pops a la Pharaoh Brown and breaks a long touchdown quick into his Patriots career.

Week 3 vs Las Vegas Raiders - 1 p.m.

Sep 7, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Carlton Davis III (7) breaks up a pass against Las Vegas Raiders wide receiver Dont'e Thornton Jr. (10) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

It was last season's home opener, and it can be this season's second home game of the year. Whenever it happens, the first look at Raiders' quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be a fun watch. In a perfect world, this should be one of the easiest games on New England's schedule and should be already penciled in as a win.

Week 4 vs Green Bay Packers - Sunday Night Football

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) runs the ball against New England Patriots cornerback Jonathan Jones (31) in overtime on Sunday, Oct. 2, 2022, at Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wis. Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wis. Gpg Packers Vs Patriots 10022022 0004 | Samantha Madar/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK

Another home primetime game! The last time the Packers came to Gillette Stadium was under the Sunday Night Football lights back in 2018. This year's meeting should get equal star treatment considering the Patriots' big splash in free agency involved Green Bay's former star receiver in Romeo Doubs. This has the makings of a late September/early October bout.

Week 5 at Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m.

Sep 14, 2025; Miami Gardens, Florida, USA; New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) carries the football against Miami Dolphins safety Minkah Fitzpatrick (29) during the fourth quarter at Hard Rock Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sam Navarro-Imagn Images | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

It won't be as hot as the typical early September trips to South Florida, but it's pretty close. The Patriots won't be playing the Dolphins as early as they've usually done in seasons past, but may be returning as the calendar flips to October. This will be the first time the Patriots get a first look at new Miami head coach Jeff Hafley.

Week 6 vs Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 p.m.

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (8) and New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) after the game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

For the third-straight season, Drake Maye will go up against Aaron Rodgers (yes, I know he played just one drive in 2024, and Rodgers hasn't even re-signed yet. But c'mon, it's happening). Last year's home loss to Pittsburgh was as dreadful as you can imagine and actually kickstarted a long winning streak. The goal for New England is to come into this year's game riding a winning streak.

Week 7 at Chicago Bears - 4:25 p.m.

Nov 10, 2024; Chicago, Illinois, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte (9) makes a catch against Chicago Bears cornerback Josh Blackwell (39) during the second half at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images | Mike Dinovo-Imagn Images

I considered putting this on primetime, maybe a Thursday Night Football game, but decided it would fit the "America's Game of the Week" bill perfectly. We're overdue for Tom Brady finally calling a Patriots game as a broadcaster, and a matchup between two of the first three picks in the 2024 Draft should be just what the doctor ordered for a mid-fall football game.

Week 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars - Thursday Night Football

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) signs to players in the first half during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

Instead of Chicago, I decided to have the Patriots head to Jacksonville for a primetime game on Prime. A battle between two of the AFC's top teams that surprised plenty last season should be enough for a good game under the lights. It will also be the second time that Maye and Trevor Lawrence have faced off in three years, and the first since playing in London in 2024.

Week 9 vs Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m.

Nov 24, 2022; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) and New England Patriots cornerback Jack Jones (13) in action during the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

This game is one of the ones that gave me the most trouble in placing. Would it be an early season game like it was in 2014? What about later on the schedule like it was in 2018 and 2022? I decided to go right down the middle, where the Patriots could potentially beat up on a team that is currently undergoing a quarterback battle between JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray.

Week 10 at Buffalo Bills - 4:25 p.m.

Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen reacts to a play during second half action at at Highmark Stadium in Orchard Park on Oct. 5, 2025. Besides him, New England Patriots linebacker Anfernee Jennings watches. | Tina MacIntyre-Yee/Democrat and Chronicle / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Finally, a Patriots/Bills game! This will be the first time that the Patriots step foot in Buffalo's newly-built Highmark Stadium, and it's a chance to christen the building with a win. After last season's matchup in Western New York was on SNF, this one will be CBS' top spot and a major implicator in the AFC East standings.

Week 11 at Detroit Lions - Thanksgiving (12 p.m.)

Oct 9, 2022; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Jakobi Meyers (16) makes a catch in front of Detroit Lions cornerback AJ Parker (41) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

The Patriots haven't played on Thanksgiving often, but they typically face off against the Lions when they do. It was the turkey day battle in 2000, 2002 and 2010. I went back-and-forth on if this game would be played on American soil, as the Lions are hosting a game in Munich, Germany (a country with plenty of Patriots fans). I think the status of Maye, Mike Vrabel and the Patriots brand will be amazing television to kick off the holiday.

Week 12 at Seattle Seahawks - Monday Night Football

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs against Seattle Seahawks linebacker Ernest Jones IV (13) during the third quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Some people are reporting that this will be the season opener on Sept. 9. I think that's lame and a boring matchup to open up a season. After all, we just watched these two teams do battle in the last meaningful football game. Instead, I put this on ESPN with both teams ideally settled into who they are. A November game packs a bigger punch than the season opener. After all, that Panthers/Broncos rematch to open up 2016 was so boring.

Week 13 - Bye Week

After three-straight road games, and five out of their last six, I think the Patriots are ready for a well-deserved week off. The Patriots may be getting another late bye, a good thing depending on who you ask. Maybe it will help them be fully rested and prepared for a December playoff push.

Week 14 vs Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m.

Jan 4, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) runs after the catch against Miami Dolphins safety Ashtyn Davis (21) and cornerback Jack Jones (23) during the second quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Who knows if Miami will be in playoff contention by this point of the season, but it will be another test for the Patriots if they hope to return to the postseason. Like the Dolphins game and Raiders game from earlier in the year, this should be a winnable game for New England and a potential "get right" game if they enter the bye week on a losing skid.

Week 15 vs Buffalo Bills - Sunday Night Football

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Buffalo Bills running back Ty Johnson (26) runs against the New England Patriots during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Under the lights with a chance to win the division, this is what playoff football should feel like. The Patriots will play host to the Buffalo Bills in a game that could potentially decide who gets a home playoff game. This will also be the week that I think New England's "Rivalry" uniforms return for their second appearance in franchise history.

Week 16 at Los Angeles Chargers - 1 p.m.

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; Los Angeles Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert (10) throws the ball away to avoid a sack during the second quarter against the New England Patriots in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

The Patriots knocked off the Chargers in the AFC Wild Card last January, and I think that there could potentially be postseason implication with this year's battle as well. That's why I wanted to stick this later in the season where it could make or break a team's season. New England has had good success against the Chargers out west, and this could be a fun matchup to head into the holiday season.

Week 17 at Kansas City Chiefs - To Be Determined

Dec 17, 2023; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (81) runs the ball against Kansas City Chiefs safety Justin Reid (20) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

This game won't be until later in the season to fully guarantee that Patrick Mahomes is healthy for his first game against Maye. Two of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL playing in a standalone game during a holiday weekend that the Chiefs have played on in recent years? Yeah, that feels like a lock.

Week 18 vs New York Jets - 1 p.m.

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back TreVeyon Henderson (32) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hopefully, the Patriots can roll into the postseason with another victory over what is to be expected as a lowly Jets team. This should be a nice afternoon game to close out the regular season on a high note for New England, just like how they beat down on the Dolphins in Week 18 last season.

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