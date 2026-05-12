Predicting the Patriots 2026 Schedule: A Week-by-Week Breakdown
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Making a football schedule is hard, trust me.
I spent way too long trying to work on this New England Patriots schedule prediction ahead of the official unveiling later this week. First I accidentally had a six-game road streak before putting the Patriots on primetime every other week. I weighed the options of a trip overseas compared to a Thanksgiving afternoon game. It's difficult, let me tell you.
With that being said, I completed what I feel like is a pretty solid schedule for the Patriots in 2026 as they look to defend their AFC title. I need to preface this by saying: This is not official by any stretch of the imagination and there is no reporting based on these predictions.
It's just a fun exercise to do ahead of the actual unveiling on May 14, where hopefully I can gloat about how spot-on these guesses were. As Bill Belichick might say, we're onto the predictions.
Week 1 vs Denver Broncos - Monday Night Football
A lot of rumors are swirling about how a Super Bowl rematch with the Seattle Seahawks could be the opening game of the season, but I feel like that's a lazy way to start the season. How about getting Bo Nix on the field against the team he couldn't play against in the AFC championship last January instead? Could be a good litmus test for the Patriots within the conference early on.
Week 2 at New York Jets - 1 p.m.
The division matchups always seem to flare up early and often for the Patriots. Back in 2023, they had an early-season meeting with the Jets at MetLife Stadium. For 2026, having the Patriots get their trip to New Jersey out of the way as quick as possible could be ideal. Plus, maybe Eli Raridon pops a la Pharaoh Brown and breaks a long touchdown quick into his Patriots career.
Week 3 vs Las Vegas Raiders - 1 p.m.
It was last season's home opener, and it can be this season's second home game of the year. Whenever it happens, the first look at Raiders' quarterback Fernando Mendoza will be a fun watch. In a perfect world, this should be one of the easiest games on New England's schedule and should be already penciled in as a win.
Week 4 vs Green Bay Packers - Sunday Night Football
Another home primetime game! The last time the Packers came to Gillette Stadium was under the Sunday Night Football lights back in 2018. This year's meeting should get equal star treatment considering the Patriots' big splash in free agency involved Green Bay's former star receiver in Romeo Doubs. This has the makings of a late September/early October bout.
Week 5 at Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m.
It won't be as hot as the typical early September trips to South Florida, but it's pretty close. The Patriots won't be playing the Dolphins as early as they've usually done in seasons past, but may be returning as the calendar flips to October. This will be the first time the Patriots get a first look at new Miami head coach Jeff Hafley.
Week 6 vs Pittsburgh Steelers - 1 p.m.
For the third-straight season, Drake Maye will go up against Aaron Rodgers (yes, I know he played just one drive in 2024, and Rodgers hasn't even re-signed yet. But c'mon, it's happening). Last year's home loss to Pittsburgh was as dreadful as you can imagine and actually kickstarted a long winning streak. The goal for New England is to come into this year's game riding a winning streak.
Week 7 at Chicago Bears - 4:25 p.m.
I considered putting this on primetime, maybe a Thursday Night Football game, but decided it would fit the "America's Game of the Week" bill perfectly. We're overdue for Tom Brady finally calling a Patriots game as a broadcaster, and a matchup between two of the first three picks in the 2024 Draft should be just what the doctor ordered for a mid-fall football game.
Week 8 at Jacksonville Jaguars - Thursday Night Football
Instead of Chicago, I decided to have the Patriots head to Jacksonville for a primetime game on Prime. A battle between two of the AFC's top teams that surprised plenty last season should be enough for a good game under the lights. It will also be the second time that Maye and Trevor Lawrence have faced off in three years, and the first since playing in London in 2024.
Week 9 vs Minnesota Vikings - 1 p.m.
This game is one of the ones that gave me the most trouble in placing. Would it be an early season game like it was in 2014? What about later on the schedule like it was in 2018 and 2022? I decided to go right down the middle, where the Patriots could potentially beat up on a team that is currently undergoing a quarterback battle between JJ McCarthy and Kyler Murray.
Week 10 at Buffalo Bills - 4:25 p.m.
Finally, a Patriots/Bills game! This will be the first time that the Patriots step foot in Buffalo's newly-built Highmark Stadium, and it's a chance to christen the building with a win. After last season's matchup in Western New York was on SNF, this one will be CBS' top spot and a major implicator in the AFC East standings.
Week 11 at Detroit Lions - Thanksgiving (12 p.m.)
The Patriots haven't played on Thanksgiving often, but they typically face off against the Lions when they do. It was the turkey day battle in 2000, 2002 and 2010. I went back-and-forth on if this game would be played on American soil, as the Lions are hosting a game in Munich, Germany (a country with plenty of Patriots fans). I think the status of Maye, Mike Vrabel and the Patriots brand will be amazing television to kick off the holiday.
Week 12 at Seattle Seahawks - Monday Night Football
Some people are reporting that this will be the season opener on Sept. 9. I think that's lame and a boring matchup to open up a season. After all, we just watched these two teams do battle in the last meaningful football game. Instead, I put this on ESPN with both teams ideally settled into who they are. A November game packs a bigger punch than the season opener. After all, that Panthers/Broncos rematch to open up 2016 was so boring.
Week 13 - Bye Week
After three-straight road games, and five out of their last six, I think the Patriots are ready for a well-deserved week off. The Patriots may be getting another late bye, a good thing depending on who you ask. Maybe it will help them be fully rested and prepared for a December playoff push.
Week 14 vs Miami Dolphins - 1 p.m.
Who knows if Miami will be in playoff contention by this point of the season, but it will be another test for the Patriots if they hope to return to the postseason. Like the Dolphins game and Raiders game from earlier in the year, this should be a winnable game for New England and a potential "get right" game if they enter the bye week on a losing skid.
Week 15 vs Buffalo Bills - Sunday Night Football
Under the lights with a chance to win the division, this is what playoff football should feel like. The Patriots will play host to the Buffalo Bills in a game that could potentially decide who gets a home playoff game. This will also be the week that I think New England's "Rivalry" uniforms return for their second appearance in franchise history.
Week 16 at Los Angeles Chargers - 1 p.m.
The Patriots knocked off the Chargers in the AFC Wild Card last January, and I think that there could potentially be postseason implication with this year's battle as well. That's why I wanted to stick this later in the season where it could make or break a team's season. New England has had good success against the Chargers out west, and this could be a fun matchup to head into the holiday season.
Week 17 at Kansas City Chiefs - To Be Determined
This game won't be until later in the season to fully guarantee that Patrick Mahomes is healthy for his first game against Maye. Two of the premier quarterbacks in the NFL playing in a standalone game during a holiday weekend that the Chiefs have played on in recent years? Yeah, that feels like a lock.
Week 18 vs New York Jets - 1 p.m.
Hopefully, the Patriots can roll into the postseason with another victory over what is to be expected as a lowly Jets team. This should be a nice afternoon game to close out the regular season on a high note for New England, just like how they beat down on the Dolphins in Week 18 last season.
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Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.Follow HurwitzSports