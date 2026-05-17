EXCLUSIVE: Tryout Rookie DT Called Patriots Rookie Minicamp 'Great Opportunity'

For Tyrell Martin, he didn't have any prior connections to the New England Patriots. That didn't stop the defending AFC champions from reaching out to the Eastern Michigan defensive lineman after the NFL Draft.

Martin was one of 17 players invited to New England's rookie minicamp earlier this month, and was pumped to be able to show off his talents.

"I didn’t really have any prior connections with the Patriots before that, but once they contacted me, I was excited because it was an opportunity to showcase my skills, learn, and go compete," Martin told Patriots On SI. "At the end of the day, all we ask God for is an opportunity. It’s an organization with a lot of history and a great coaching staff."

Martin -- who played three seasons in college with Delaware State and Eastern Michigan -- parlayed a great pro day into an invite. He had five sacks in his first season in 2023, before transferring and playing in 24 games with the Eagles, putting his name on the map during the scouting process.

So when he did arrive in New England, how did it go for him?

Some of Eastern Michigan defensive lineman Tyrell Martin’s film from Patriots rookie minicamp. https://t.co/XTLEUkGyn6 — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) May 17, 2026

"The weekend was a really good experience," Martin said. "It was a three-day camp. The first day was mostly travel, getting in, getting fitted for helmets and all the equipment, going through meetings, and having dinner with the team. Then the next two days were full camp days with practice, meetings, and walkthroughs."

The weekend was the first chance to get a look at the large group of rookies in Patriots gear. While it was a slower-speed practice, it gave the coaching staff some first impressions of Martin.

"They Felt Like I Did A Really Good Job"

"The format was similar to a college training camp, so it felt familiar in a lot of ways," Martin said. "It was really just about getting back into that camp rhythm, learning from the coaches, and adjusting to how detailed everything is at the next level.

"A lot of it wasn’t unfamiliar to me based on my college experience, but it was still a great opportunity to be coached at that level and continue to grow," he continued. "I just tried to stay locked in, do my job each rep, take coaching, and keep stacking good work throughout the weekend. From the feedback my agent got and what some coaches told me directly, they felt like I did a really good job."

Tyrell Martin had a fantastic pro day after his final season with Eastern Michigan. | Contributed by Tyrell Martin

For Martin, his talents weren't just on the football field. When he was at Delaware State, he was a member of the track and field team. The Delaware native was a shot put thrower, and was named to the All-MEAC Team four times. Martin won four conference titles in shot put before walking onto the football team.

And while the sports are different, his ability in generating strength from his lower half translates onto the gridiron. That's what he hoped to show to the coaching staff all weekend.

The Patriots Invited A Former Track & Field Star To Camp

"I wanted to show my explosiveness, effort, movement skills, and my ability to compete every rep. Even though it wasn’t live football, as a defensive lineman you can still show how you move, how fast you get off the ball, and how you finish drills," Martin said. "I actually ended up playing defensive end during team periods because some guys were down, even though defensive tackle is my position."

Martin's a defensive tackle, but got work across the defensive line. Working with defensive line coach Clinton McMillan, he was able to learn several spots. He says that learning how to set the edge and play in other spots will only improve his abilities as a football player at any level.

"It gave me the opportunity to learn the responsibilities of multiple positions within the playbook throughout camp, which was a great experience for me mentally and helped me continue growing as a player," said Martin. "Being able to move around and compete on the edge at 300 pounds was definitely something I appreciated having the chance to show.

"I wanted to stay versatile, play fast and physical, and make the most of every opportunity I was given."

Martin didn't end up getting a contract with the Patriots, as they signed edge rusher Xavier Holmes and safety Peter Manuma to the active roster as tryout players. Instead, Martin will go into the team's rolodex of players they could call up in a pinch if needed.

As for now, the defensive lineman is continuing to hone his craft and waiting for the next phone call to come his way.

"Right now it’s about continuing to work and staying ready," Martin said. "I’m going to keep training, keep improving my body and technique, and stay prepared for whatever opportunity comes next. I feel confident in what I showed, so now it’s just about staying patient and ready when my next shot comes."

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