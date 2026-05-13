Biggest Winners From Patriots Rookie Minicamp

The New England Patriots rookie minicamp has concluded and several players had impressive showings during the three-day session. With nearly 40 drafted prospects, undrafted free agent and tryout players in attendance, the Patriots got a good look at the new crop of rookies fighting to make the football team this year.

But who stood out the most when reporters were present during the second day of practice?

Here's a few of the biggest risers from the slower-tempo, non-padded practices that Patriots fans should begin to familiarize themselves with ahead of the upcoming mandatory minicamp and training camp practices.

QB Behren Morton

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Behren Morton (15) drops back to pass during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

As the only quarterback practicing, the seventh round draft pick out of Texas Tech had ample opportunities to showcase his talents. As a result, he put together a very crisp day throwing the football.

While the overall practice was slower speed, Morton was firing on all cylinders. During 11-on-11 drills, Morton completed all 12 of his pass attempts and operated the offense at a high level.

"It’s a great opportunity to be here, and I think that I’m trying to maximize my days here," Morton told reporters following the practice. "So as much information as I can retain, I want to retain as much as I can. And the next day, mistakes are going to happen, but correcting off of them. And so it’s been a learning curve, but it’s been really, really good."

WR Kyle Dixon

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Dixon (83) works with coaching staff during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

While Morton threw 12 completions, Dixon, the undrafted wide receiver from Culver-Stockton, caught four of them. Dixon led the team in grabs during the day, including making an impressive leaping catch on a high throw as well as a sliding catch. He worked into the passing attack more as the "Z" receiver, and should be a fun player to watch heading into the summer.

EDGE Xavier Holmes

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Xavier Holmes (51) does a drill with tight end Jeremiah Franklin (17) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots entered rookie minicamp with two open roster spots. One of those was filled by Holmes, the undrafted rookie out of James Madison. Holmes -- who'll now add some much-needed depth along the edge -- previously spent time with Maine during his college days.

After an impressive showing in front of the New England coaching staff, he earned a contract to join the active roster for the summer. With seventh round rookie Quintayvious Hutchins facing charges of domestic assault, the need for Holmes and the rest of the reserves is now paramount.

S Peter Manuma

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Peter Manuma (1) does a drill with wide receiver Jha'Quan Jackson (4) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Holmes signed a contract to join the team, and Manuma signed the other. Entering the weekend as a tryout player, the Hawaii safety wasn't guaranteed to make the roster. Instead, he was flying around the ball in defensive drills and worked as a return man in the punting game.

The versatility on both defense and special teams earned Manuma his first NFL contract, and gives New England another face in a safety room needing more faces.

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