Patriots Get Updated Jersey Numbers After Rookie Minicamp

The New England Patriots understandably maintain a great deal of pride in last season’s success. However, they are also looking for a fresh and exciting start in 2026.

With an intriguing mix of returning veterans, noteworthy free-agent arrivals and a nine-member draft class, the Pats are hoping that this season’s iteration of on-field talent is up to the challenge for defending both their division and conference titles.

Although the changes to their roster and coaching staff are far more likely to impact their chances of winning this season, a new look often helps to revitalize a player’s production.

The Patriots, as first reported by ESPN’s Mike Reiss, made the following updates to roster jersey numbers for the 2026 campaign:

WR Kyle Williams will wear jersey No. 18

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle Williams (18) returns a punt against New York Giants wide receiver Dalen Cambre (83) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

S Peter Manuma will wear jersey No. 34

OL Jared Wilson will wear jersey No. 55

ED Xavier Holmes will wear jersey No. 58

DT Eric Gregory will wear jersey No. 95

New Beginnings for Some New Patriots

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots center Jared Wilson (58) in coverage during the first half against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Despite the five changes, Williams’ jersey swap will catch the most eyes within Patriots Nation. Last year’s third-round (69th overall) draft selection had previously announced a switch from number 18 to 8 — a single-digit which was worn in 2025 by ex-Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs. Yet, the Washington State product has chosen to return to his rookie number of 18. In any case, Williams is hoping to improve upon his first year output, which saw him amass 223 yards on 12 catches and three touchdowns in 2025.

Though defensive tackle Eric Gregory wore number 55 last season, the second-season defender will now wear 95 while aligning with the Pats’ defensive front. His former “double-nickel” will now be worn by the Patriots’ new starting center Jared Wilson — a number he wore during his collegiate tenure career at the University of Georgia. Wilson wore number 58 during his rookie campaign season.

New England’s two remaining jersey assignments were given to their newest arrivals. Following the conclusion of the weekend’s rookie minicamp, the Patriots began the work week by signing both safety Peter Makuma and edge rusher Xavier Holmes as undrafted free agents. During their tryouts at Gillette Stadium, the pair wore numbers 1 and 51, respectively.

Manuma is currently sharing number 34 with running back Lan Larison, while Holmes will be sporting Jared Wilson’s former number 58.

The Patriots, in turn, remain in Phase 2 of their offseason workout program. The sessions will continue until May 27 when the club begins OTAs at Gillette Stadium.

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