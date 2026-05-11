Patriots Reportedly Sign DB After Successful Rookie Minicamp

The New England Patriots' three-day rookie minicamp has concluded, but that doesn't mean the retooling of the rookie class is over. In fact, one player parlayed a successful tryout into a spot on the roster.

According to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald, the Patriots are signing Hawaii safety Peter Manuma to a free agent contract to join the 90-man roster. The versatile defender, who was only in New England on a tryout basis, now has a chance to fight for a longer stay this fall.

Manuma is six-foot and 200 pounds, and can pack a punch. In college with the Rainbow Warriors, the defensive back recorded 280 total tackles and five interceptions. The four-year starter was named one of the team's two captains this past season. He also worked out with the Seattle Seahawks during their rookie minicamp last week as well.

During the rookie minicamp portion with reporters, Manuma was spotted returning punts from fellow tryout punter Mitch McCarthy. Manuma ran a 4.49-second 40-yard dash during his pro day, and could be someone the Patriots decide to utilize in the return game.

Aug 31, 2024; Honolulu, Hawaii, USA; Hawaii Rainbow Warriors defensive back Peter Manuma (1) breaks up a pass intended for Hawaii Rainbow Warriors wide receiver Chad Owens Jr. (22) during the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Mandatory Credit: Marco Garcia-Imagn Images | Marco Garcia-Imagn Images

Patriots Add Depth For The Summer, But Why?

The Patriots had a need for depth at safety, especially after not bringing in any during the NFL Draft. With Craig Woodson and Kevin Byard manning the top spots, the rest of the group was filled with plenty of capable players, but didn't provide much when it came to defense. Dell Pettus, Mike Brown, John Saunders Jr. and Brenden Schooler have gotten most of their NFL run on special teams. Adding Manuma to the bunch could provide a little jolt on defense should he make the team.

Still, the need for safety is evident, especially for the long term. Woodson proved he can play at a high level, but Byard is only here on a one-year deal. The Patriots would love to have Manuma (and the rest of the safety room) be able to be here for a couple years and create some cohesion at the back of the secondary.

Signing tryout players to a roster spot is not a new thing under Mike Vrabel. Last season, the Patriots inked deals with Mehki Butler and Isaiah Iton after they had successful showing at the team's rookie minicamp. Butler is still with the team, and even participated in New England's minicamp as an extra participant.

Manuma will have an uphill climb to make the roster this summer, but signing out of rookie minicamp is a step in the right direction. He'll be able to show off his talents more when the Patriots step onto the field for OTAs later this month ahead of mandatory minicamp and training camp later this summer.

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