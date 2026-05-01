Patriots WR Kyle Williams Chooses New Uniform Number

After one season donning No. 18, New England Patriots wide receiver Kyle WIlliams is now going to look a bit different for 2026.

The Patriots revealed that Williams will now be wearing No. 8 for his second season with the team.

The team posting a picture to social media with Williams wearing his new jersey number with the caption "KW8." Williams — who previously wore No. 18 for just his rookie season — is coming off his debut season where he caught 10 passes for 209 yards and three touchdowns



Williams appeared in all 17 games last season for the Patriots. The biggest highlight of the year for the Washington State alum was a 72-yard touchdown catch and run in Week 10 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

Fellow WR Stefon Diggs previously wore the No. 8 jersey last season. He was released by New England this offseason in order to save cap space.

The History of No. 8 for the Patriots

Over the years, many Patriots players have worn No. 8. Here is a brief look at the history surrounding the jersey number, one that Williams will look to make his own.

WR Stefon Diggs — 2025

Diggs was New England's No. 1 WR during the 2025 season and concluded the year by compiling 85 catches for 1,013 yards and four touchdowns — the seventh 1,000-yard season of his career.

Wanting to save $16.8 million in cap space, the four-time Pro Bowl receiver was released in March ahead of free agency.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Stefon Diggs (8) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

LB Ja'Whaun Bentley — 2021-23

Bentley spent seven seasons for New England and logged 508 total tackles in addition to 10.5 sacks. The linebacker also had three forced fumbles for the Patriots in 2021, his first year switching from No. 51 to No. 8.

QB Brian Hoyer — 2009-11

The quarterback has been a bit of a journeyman throughout the league, wearing the No. 8 during his first of many stints with the Pats. Hoyer appeared in 30 games for New England over eight seasons, completing 66.3% of his passes for 729 yards and two touchdowns.

P Josh Miller — 2004-06

Winning Super Bowl XXXIX with the Patriots, Miller appeared in 42 games for New England over three seasons, averaging 43.6 yards per punt.

P Brooks Barnard — 2003

Unlike the others on this list, Barnard only appeared in one game for New England in 2003, averaging 36.5 yards per punt before getting released.

K Charlie Baumann — 1991-92

Having also played for the Miami Dolphins in his career, Baumann spent just two years with the Patriots. He made 66.7% of his field goals and 91.2% of his extra points while wearing No. 8.

P Bryan Wagner — 1991

Wagner played in 11 games for New England over two seasons, averaging 41.3 yards per punt.

P Eddie Hare —1979

Another punter, Hare also wore the No. 8 across his chest and appeared in 16 games for New England. In his lone season, he averaged 36.6 yards per punt.

K Bill Bell — 1973

Back in the 1970s, Bell played in three games for the Patriots in one season, making one of his four field goal attempts and four of his five extra points.

Williams is the latest edition wearing this rarely-used number. It'll be up to him to see how he represents the new threads and builds on his rookie season.

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