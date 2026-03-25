Former Patriots WR Stefon Diggs Gets Latest Legal Update

He's no longer rostered on the New England Patriots, but wide receiver Stefon Diggs' legal battles in Massachusetts remain ongoing.

According to The Boston Globe, the Patriots' leading pass catcher from a season ago got a positive update in court last week. Court documents show that Diggs can now skip his next court hearing in a case pertaining to allegations that he assaulted his personal, live-in chef back in December.

Judge Sarah Jubinville of Dedham District Court granted a request from the NFL star to waive his presence in court on April 1. Diggs' legal team has reportedly said in court documents that Diggs was hoping to miss the hearing because he "is currently out of the Commonwealth and is willing to waive his presence at the next court date.

Diggs was originally accused of strangling his personal chef at his Dedham home over a dispute about her pay. He was facing charges of felony strangulation or suffocation and misdemeanor assault and battery. The 32-year-old Diggs pleaded not guilty to the charges last month and was released on personal recognizance.

New England Patriots Wide Receiver Stefon Diggs (middle) emerges from Dedham District Court in Dedham, Mass. on Friday, Feb. 13, 2026. Just behind him is his attorney, Mitchell Schuster. | Mark Jarret Chavous/The Enterprise / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

"He is completely innocent of these false allegations," Diggs attorney' Mitchell Schuster said to reporters outside the courthouse following the arraignment in February. "We’re confident that after the facts and evidence are reviewed in this case, he will be completely exonerated."

The Patriots Supported Diggs When The News Went Public

At the time of the initial charges, the Patriots came out with a statement regarding the case.

"The New England Patriots are aware of the accusations that have been made regarding Stefon Diggs," the team's statement read, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo. "Stefon has informed the organization that he categorically denies the allegations. We support Stefon. We will continue to gather information and will cooperate fully with the appropriate authorities and the NFL as necessary. Out of respect for all parties involved, and given that this is an ongoing legal matter, we will have no further comment at this time."

Diggs was released this past offseason, where he led the team in receptions (85) and receiving yards (1,013). He became the first Patriots wide receiver since Julian Edelman in 2019 to surpass 1,000 receiving yards in a single season, making his first Super Bowl appearance in the process.

The Patriots cut ties with Diggs for a variety of factors, partly because of his high cap hit ($26.5 million) he was set to have next season. He had signed a three-year contract ahead of last season and was under contract through the 2027 season. That doesn't mean the team has completely ruled him out of their plans for 2026.

"I wouldn’t say the door’s closed,” Wolf told reporters at Gillette Stadium earlier this month. "I mean, again, we’re gonna look through every way we possibly can to help improve the team."

A trial date has yet to be said, though Diggs' first group of attorneys originally said that they're working to resolve the case through a settlement.

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