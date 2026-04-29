Four Patriots Who May Have Just Lost Their Jobs After the Draft

The New England Patriots completed their draft and post-draft signings over the weekend, ushering in 20 new rookies to the roster. While the annual injection of youth is always fun for fans, it can also lead to some changes being made on the roster from last season.

Keep in mind, we're still months away from training camp kicking off, and even further away from Week 1 of the NFL regular season. But based on how the Patriots operated with their nine draft picks and plenty of undrafted free agent signings, some incumbent players' roster spots could be on the fence.

"The draft's gone great," vice president of player personnel Ryan Cowden said. "Look, it's always an exciting time of the year and it's been a pretty exciting couple days. Every draft's unique, and so this one's had its own unique appeal and situation, so it's been fun. You never really know what to expect, and that's kind of the unique and fun part about it."

Here are four Patriots who could potentially enter a positional battle this summer with some of the team's incoming rookies.

RB Terrell Jennings

Dec 1, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) warms up prior to the game against the New York Giants at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Jennings entered the offseason as the fourth running back on the roster. When the Patriots released Antonio Gibson a few months back, he then jumped into the third spot on the depth chart. But that spot may be up for grabs now. The team selected Alabama's Jam Miller with their second-to-last pick in the seventh round, as well as UCF's Myles Montgomery as an undrafted free agent, and it opens the door for a potential competition for the backup job.

Sure, Jennings has the NFL experience under his belt. But injuries derailed the end of 2025 for him, and Miller's potential to make plays happen at the second level will be an interesting storyline this summer.

WR Efton Chism III

Aug 16, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) scores a touchdown as center Jared Wilson (58) looks on during the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images | Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

The Patriots didn't end up drafting a wide receiver in the draft, which should be a good thing for the second-year Chism, right? Well, they also added four undrafted free agents at that position in the hours that followed. That is what could be a cause for concern for Chism's standing on the roster.

In 2025, Chism broke onto the scene as a UDFA out of Eastern Washington. This year, the Patriots brought in Kyle Dixon (Culver-Stockton), Cameron Dorner (North Texas), Nick DeGennaro (James Madison) and Jimmy Kibble (Georgetown).

Most of those guys are outside receivers -- and shouldn't be competing with Chism in the slot -- but the more names in the building, the tougher it will be for Chism to replicate last season's success.

OL Caedan Wallace

August 8, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caedan Wallace (70) blocking Carolina Panthers linebacker Luiji Vilain (43) during the first half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Unlike the wide receiver position, the Patriots invested heavily at offensive line. They drafted Caleb Lomu (Utah) in the first round, Dametrious Crownover (Texas A&M) in the sixth round and signed Jacob Rizy (Florida State) and JonDarius Morgan (UAB) as an undrafted free agents. For current depth players on the line, that isn't a good sign.

Wallace -- entering his third season in New England -- hasn't been able to find his true footing. He spent parts of his rookie year at tackle, before getting switched to guard in 2025. Adding three new faces to an already crowded offensive line room could signal the end of Wallace's tenure in a Pats uniform.

EDGE Bradyn Swinson

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Bradyn Swinson (43) walks to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The Patriots' final pick of the draft, BC's Quintayvious Hutchins, is an edge rusher that the Patriots have raved about. Because of the dire need for pass rushers on this roster, he'll instantly come into the organization with plenty of eyes on him. Another player, second-year defensive end Bradyn Swinson, will also have several eyes.

Last year, the LSU alum was beat out by undrafted free agent Elijah Ponder for a spot on the 53-man roster. This year, with more additions off the edge (the Patriots drafted Gabe Jacas out of Illinois in the second round), Swinson's job could be in jeopardy once again.

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