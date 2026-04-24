Why Patriots Felt Comfortable Trading Up For Utah OT Caleb Lomu

It was clear that the New England Patriots wanted an offensive tackle in the first round. By the end of the night, they got one better than his draft spot suggests.

Caleb Lomu, the towering 21-year-old tackle from Utah, was projected to go much earlier in the first round of last night's NFL Draft. But with a run of offensive tackles beginning to raise concerns for the Patriots, they felt like moving up was the best course of action.

So move up they did. They sent the 31st overall pick and a fourth round pick (125th overall) to the division rival Buffalo Bills to slide up three spots. They picked Lomu, a productive player they think can become a valuable piece of the offensive line.

What Did The Patriots Like In Lomu?

"Caleb has some versatility," executive vice president of player personnel Eliot Wolf said post-draft. "So, we feel like some of the pro day workouts that he did were on the right side and we were comfortable with that. But again, he's very athletic, so I don't think either side will be a problem for him."

He played as the Utes' left tackle last season, but that spot isn't going anywhere in New England. Wolf confirmed last year's first rounder, Will Campbell, is remaining at left tackle for 2026. With Morgan Moses still under contract entering his age-35 season and playing high-level football, he's expected to remain at right tackle. So the versatility that Lomu brings is critical. If they need him as a swing tackle/jumbo tight end, he'll play it. Maybe kick inside to guard? Sure, he says.

Feb 28, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Utah offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (OL33) speaks to members of the media during the NFL Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images | Jacob Musselman-Imagn Images

"I just want to play," Lomu said in a video conference call with reporters. "Whatever position's open, I just want to get on the field and get out and play. ... So, I'm so excited for the opportunity. I'll play wherever. I'm coming in to play some football, the game I love. I'm able to play any position, so wherever the team needs me, I'm going to be able to play and just so excited to be part of it."

The Patriots had a first round grade on Lomu, who was part of the group of seven offensive tackles expected to go in the first/early second rounds. Once he began to slide, Wolf and Co. decided on trading up.

"We were very active on the phones," Wolf confirmed. "Ryan (Cowden) and Matt Groh did a great job of kind of working the phones and trying to understand where the value was. And ultimately, with Caleb still on the board, we just felt like giving up the extra pick to make sure that we could acquire him was important."

A Historic Trade Up For NE

What does New England like about Lomu, who may not even see the field as a consistent starter his rookie season? He's a fantastic pass blocker, one of the best in the entire class. While he may not be the strongest player in the running game, he's got the size (6-foot-6, 313 lbs), talent and versatility to help a Patriots offensive line that struggled plenty in the postseason.

He's also very "family oriented," Wolf said, sharing that everyone from Utah spoke highly of his character.

But Lomu to New England wasn't expected. The team had canceled his "Top 30" visit earlier this offseason, much to the chagrin of his agents. Great meetings at the NFL Combine set the stage for New England's first trade-up in the first round since they went up to grab both Chandler Jones and Dont'a Hightower in 2012 -- one that virtually came out of nowhere.

"The meeting with them, just being able to meet with them, got great feelings from them," Lomu said. "They’re just a great organization, and I think it was just – personally, I wanted them to be in the mix. Such an amazing team. It’s a place I wanted to be and a team I always wanted to play for. Maybe it was me just wanting them super bad. Once I got that call though, it was crazy. "

As for the rookie's immediate post-selection feelings, he's excited to join a historic franchise -- one he's always wanted to suit up for.

"I kind of went blank," Lomu admitted. "It was such a surreal feeling, something I’ve been waiting for my entire life, so once it happened, it was a moment I’ll remember for the rest of my life."

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