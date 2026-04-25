Gabe Jacas Models Game After Former Patriots Superstar

The New England Patriots remained aggressive in the second round of the NFL Draft, grabbing Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas with the 55th overall pick. They gave up a haul to the Los Angeles Chargers (the 63rd, 131st and 202nd picks) to move up, but the need for an edge rusher was evident.

He's a perfect fit for a Mike Vrabel-led defense. With a wrestling background all throughout, Jacas was a captain for Illinois this past season and racked up 11 sacks. With the hand in the dirt or standing up, the 21-year-old cemented his place as one of the top edge rushers in this year's draft.

And based on how Jacas spoke to the media following the selection, Patriots fans should be over the moon for what they're getting in the violent edge rusher.

He was asked -- Who does Jacas, pronounced ack-us, model his game after?

"Matt Judon," he said. "Coach (Joe) Kim had coached him as well at the Patriots, and there's so many similarities to my game and his. I can't wait to just continue to get better and to continue to be a pristine edge rusher. That's someone I can model my game after, someone that used to be at the Patriots.

Is Jacas The Next Matt Judon?

"Speed and power guy, able to use his hands well, able to work edge moves and power moves," Jacas said. "You know, Joe Kim definitely had a big part in that as well."

The connections are there for Jacas, who said he went to New England on a "Top 30" visit. Kim, who spent time at Illinois as an assistant, spent several years on the Patriots coaching staff as a pass rush specialist coach. He also mentioned Bret Bielema, Illinois' head coach who was the Patriots' defensive line coach in 2019, as someone who helped him connect the dots between the Fighting Illini and his future home in New England.

Dec 6, 2021; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots outside linebacker Matt Judon (9) celebrates while leaving the field following the game against the Buffalo Bills at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Rich Barnes-Imagn Images | Rich Barnes-Imagn Images

Jacas brings speed to an edge rusher group that isn't all that fast. Yes, Dre'Mont Jones and Harold Landry are proven veterans, but they're bigger-bodied players who are more suited to play against the run. Jacas, on the other hand, can specialize in being that premier pass rusher. He'll arrive in New England already familiar with the coaching staff and how they operate.

"I just love the challenge and I love how they go about things and who they are as a team," he said. "Their identity, it's kind of my brand of football. I love all the physicality."

Judon spent three seasons in New England and became one of the best defensive players the team had. The also-violent Judon had 32 career sacks with the Patriots, making the Pro Bowl in 2021 and 2022. His style of player, and on-field energy, made Patriots fans fall in love with him.

Now the goal is for Patriots fans to fall in love with Jacas. It's unclear if the red sleeves that Judon made iconic will make a return in the process.

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