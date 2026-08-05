Golf, Tennis and Real Estate: Catching Up With Former Patriots WR Danny Amendola

FOXBORO --- Former New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola became a fan-favorite in his five years with the team. In that time, he contributed to two Super Bowl victories, both of which he played a pivotal part in winning.

Now retired, the 40-year-old was back in Foxboro Tuesday watching his old team practice before attending the inaugural USAA Salute to Service NFL Boot Camp in the WIN Waste Innovations Field House.

The event included 50 active military personnel participating in NFL Combine style drills. Amendola addressed the service members before drills began and stayed to coach them through it.

Speaking to reporters at the event, Amendola shared how he's enjoyed life away from the NFL, what he saw from the Patriots on Tuesday's practice and what it meant for him to attend the USAA event.

Patriots' Danny Amendola dives into the endzone for a 15-yard TD pass reception, after beating Baltimore's Rashaan Melvin, during an AFC Divisional Playoff game, Saturday, Jan. 10, 2015. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

What Has Amendola Been Up To?

After leaving the Patriots following the 2017 season, Amendola has stints with the Dolphins, Lions and Texans before retiring in 2022. In 2023, he was hired by the Raiders to join Josh McDaniels' staff as an assistant coach. The two sides parted ways after the season, and Amendola has been away from the NFL since.

"Retired life, doing some real estate stuff," he said. "But trying to play as much golf and as much tennis as possible and just have fun and come back here and spend time with the group and get a little football. Life is great."

Although he currently resides in Austin, Texas, Amendola said he makes an effort to come back to Massachusetts every year to spend time around his former team. For him, being back in town causes memories to flood back in from his time with the organization.

Dec 13, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) dives during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Every time I get out here, man, I get chills," Amendola said. "Just so many memories. So much time was spent here in the indoor (field). So much time was spent on the practice fields. The weight room. You get around the guys and it just brings back so many memories."

Now years removed from his playing days, Amendola has remained physically active, in part by picking up a couple sports as new hobbies.

"Tennis and golf really is the only thing I've been doing the past few months," Amendola said. "I have a great group of friends in Austin, super active city. We're working out, training, staying in shape. Life is good."

But on Tuesday afternoon, Amendola took time off from improving his "10-ish" handicap in golf to watch the Patriots' ninth day of training camp.

Dec 13, 2015; Houston, TX, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Danny Amendola (80) during the game against the Houston Texans at NRG Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-USA TODAY Sports | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amendola Likes What He Sees From New England

The wide receiver was impressed with what he saw from the Patriots' revamped roster for 2026.

"The guys look good, man," Amendola said. "I love the receiving corps. Drake Maye looks great. We've got some great additions defensively. The guys are flying around and the energy is hot. It's awesome to see."

As a former receiver, Amendola had high praise from what he saw out of A.J. Brown specifically.

"It brings (the group) up," he explained when asked how a player of Brown's caliber can help the position group as a whole. "You can see how hard he works in practice. The standard automatically raises. He's a great player. He's a great teammate. I can't wait to see what he does."

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels speaks to wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amendola, who played under McDaniels with both the Rams and Patriots, was insightful on what makes the offensive coordinator's scheme so complicated for receivers.

"It's different than a lot of offenses, because as a receiver, in this offense, you run routes on spacing rather than depths and steps," Amendola said. "You run these routes with your eyes and your knowledge of football and using the space. So, a little different ... It really allows a smart receiver to excel."

One way the extra layer of complexity is bridged is through a collection of decades of film from players who performed in the system to a T.

"Coach McDaniels ... puts on old film of whoever did it right," Amendola said. "Just to kind of explain the details and the intricacies of what goes into playing in this offense."

Amendola mentioned Troy Brown and Wes Welker as some of his favorite players to watch film of, but also brought up Jabar Gaffney, Randy Moss and Julian Edelman as players whose film were often shown.

Saturday February 4, 2018 Minneapolis, MN Super Bowl LII--New England Patriots vs Philadelphia Eagles Danny Amendola runs after a catch in the first quarter. [The Providence Journal/Bob Breidenbach] | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Military Appreciation is Personal to Amendola

After training camp practice concluded, Amendola headed indoors to attend the military appreciation event hosted by USAA. The cause hit close to home for the former Patriot.

"This event is so special because all the military is out here," Amendola explained. "Just giving back to them. They do so much for our country. It's fun for everybody."

Giving back to the military is nothing new to Amendola. He mentioned a 2024 visit with Edelman to USS George Washington in Rio de Janeiro as a way he has spent time with the troops in the past. That appreciation stems from a military connection in his family.

"If I wasn't going to get a scholarship to go play football in college, I was going to go to the military," Amendola said. "My grandfather was in World War II. I have a huge appreciation for the military."

Amendola will be back at training camp on Friday, Aug. 7, signing autographs for fans as the Patriots' scheduled alumni signer from 9:30 a.m. to 11:00 a.m.

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