Patriots Training Camp Notebook: Will Campbell Dealing With Ailment?

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots dialed it back for their 10th training camp practice of the summer, donning just hats and t-shirts for Tuesday's walkthrough.

A quieter-than-normal day -- with no fans in attendance -- was mimicked on the field, with the Patriots slowly moving through reps and honing down on the fine details.

Here's what stood out from New England's second walkthrough of the summer, including a new absence on the offensive side of the ball.

Attendance

The Patriots saw wide receiver Romeo Doubs miss his first practice of the year, but also got tight end C.J. Dippre back off of the physically unable to perform list. Fullback Reggie Gilliam also returned after a one-practice absence, part of a load management process he has with the coaching staff.

Six other Patriots weren't spotted at practice, but these were the same six that were absent from the day before: Wide receiver Cameron Dorner, tight end Jack Westover, guard Caedan Wallace, edge rusher Harold Landry (PUP), cornerback Carlton Davis and safety Brenden Schooler (NFI).

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Passing Stats

There wasn't any competitive passing drills today, but that didn't stop the team from beaking into several groups to have the quarterbacks conduct the offense in slower speed. Because Doubs was out, it allowed both DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III to get larger roles with the starters.

Kyle Williams did not rep with the top offense during an initial 11-on-11 period, but eventually joined them during a later period.

Will Campbell Dealing With Something?

The former first round pick, who hadn't been limited in any capacity to open up his second training camp, walked out to the field in uniform ... but with a bulky arm brace on. It was on his left arm, similar to the style of brace that Patriots Hall of Famer Rob Gronkowski wore during his career.

Will Campbell was sporting a bulky arm brace on his left arm today. pic.twitter.com/G9boLUGjou — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) August 5, 2026

Despite the added support, it didn't appear that Campbell was limited in any way. He remained at left tackle with the starting offense, something that hasn't changed all summer. Caleb Lomu -- who was mentioned for potentially be a Campbell replacement on the left side -- took some reps with the 1s at right tackle.

Several Defenders See Improved Stocks

There were several players who seemingly got a bump on the defensive depth chart. Players like defensive tackle Eric Gregory, linebacker Khalil Jacobs, cornerback Channing Canada and safety Dell Pettus all seemed to get involved more than in previous practices.

On the flip side, defensive tackle Leonard Taylor III, cornerback Kindle Vildor and safety Mike Brown had decreased roles. They repped against the second-string offense after beginning training camp on the top defense.

Chad Muma, who's starting to lock himself in as the third linebacker, remained in that role. During a drill, him and Jacobs were the two inside linebackers calling out plays at the line of scrimmage.

Hail Mary Drills

The day ended with the Patriots repping through end-of-half/game Hail Mary throws. Seven defensive backs were on the field during these drills. One of the throws -- Drake Maye to Hunter Henry -- appeared to be wide open to the side of Christian Elliss, who received a coaching tip about covering the side of the end zone after the play.

"They Said It"

"I think the days are shorter. I don't know if I appreciate it or not. I like training camp. I like being around the guys. I like wall-to-wall ball. Not seeing your family, I know it sounds bad, but I enjoy that stuff for like a month, where you just you're in a hotel room with the boys, and all you know is football. So I enjoy that that stuff." - wide receiver Mack Hollins on what he appreciates about training camp as a veteran.

Jul 28, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) walks to practice for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

What's Next?

The Patriots will have another practice closed to the public tomorrow, but will put the pads back on for it. The 11th session of the summer will kick off at 10:15 a.m. and six players will speak to reporters after it ends at 12:15 p.m.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!