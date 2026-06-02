'I'm Enjoying It': A.J. Brown Compares Patriots To Heaven

He is finally here. AJ Brown, the longtime fan of the New England Patriots, has arrived for his first day with his new team. He took part in the Patriots' second open OTA practice of the season, and clearly loved every second of it.

“Just talking to my mom, I was like, ‘Man, I’m still in awe,’” Brown said. “I’m trying to adjust and walking up the hill with the uniform on, I was like, ‘Man, this is real.’ Caught myself one point in practice, wasn’t paying attention because I was like, ‘Dang, I’m a Patriot.’ Just trying to take it all in as much as I can. Obviously, I got back to work quickly. There’s levels to it, and as I said, I’m enjoying it.

Brown also met with the media for the first time after the practice, where he caught just one pass on four snaps. It was a slower day overall, but Brown's fingerprints were clearly evident all day.

Less than 24 hours ago, Brown was traded from the Philadelphia Eagles for two draft picks, including New England's first rounder in 2028. This deal was a long time coming for Brown, who's been a fan of the team since he was a kid.

This also serves as a reunion between him and Mike Vrabel, who coached Brown during his first three seasons with the Tennessee Titans. The head coach remembers Brown talking about his love for the Patriots as a rookie in 2019, and it never disappeared.

Clearly, Brown is happy with where he has landed. He equated finally being a member of the Pats and wearing his No. 1 jersey to "heaven."

"I know this ain't heaven, but it's close to it."



A.J. Brown on being a New England Patriot. pic.twitter.com/6Pjgm4WvEb — New England Patriots (@Patriots) June 2, 2026

"I know this ain’t heaven, but it’s close to it," he remarked.

A.J. Brown Feeling Like He Belongs With Patriots

Brown's long time love of New England comes from his relationship with a family member. His cousin was a big Pats fan and growing up, Brown wanted to do everything his cousin did.

"The passion came from wanting to be like my big cousin," Brown said at the media availability. "He was a big Patriots fan and I wanted to be like him. As far as I can remember, I was a Patriots fan."

Jun 2, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) makes a catch during the team's OTA at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Brown spent his first practice in a rather light day — working through positional drills, including a side session with Mack Hollins and Hunter Henry. Brown pointed out that he is both ecstatic and ready to put on his new uniform and get out on the Gillette Stadium field come fall.

"I'm so excited," Brown said. "I can't wait to get out there in Gillette Stadium ... and make plays and have fun."

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