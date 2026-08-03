How Today's Training Camp Practice Changed the Patriots' RB Competition

FOXBORO --- The New England Patriots got some good news on the injury front at training camp to kick off the week. Third-year running back Terrell Jennings returned to the practice field from the active/non-football injury list, becoming the sixth running back to participate in practices this summer.

Jennings, who recently passed his physical after dealing with an undisclosed injury, is coming off a season where he rushed for 73 yards and one touchdown during a seven-game stint on the active roster.

He's far from a roster lock at this point, but should have plenty of opportunities to make the roster as the Patriots' third running back. That job is an open competition right now, with four players (Jennings, Lan Larison, Jam Miller and Myles Montgomery) vying for that one spot.

The 25-year-old did suffer a concussion last year, cutting his season short as the team's RB3. But he showed enough to warrant consideration to earn a spot on the initial 53-man roster for the first time in his young career.

Jennings returning to the field might not set the world on fire, but does gives the Patriots some options when it comes to their running back battle this summer.

Jun 9, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Terrell Jennings (26) jogs to the practice fields at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

How Jennings' 2026 Training Camp Debut Went:

I woudn't go as far as to say that Jennings was limited during the practice, but it was clear that his reps on offense were being managed.

During full 11-on-11 team drills, Jennings ran the ball just two times. It was the least amount of rushes by a running back on the day, trailing Rhamondre Stevenson (four rushes), Larison (four), TreVeyon Henderson (three), Montgomery (two) and Miller (two).

But while Jennings' role on offense wasn't that big, he did have plenty of chances on special teams.

He was one of the two kick returners on the starting unit, standing alongside wide receiver Efton Chism III.

It will be interesting to see how Jennings' role as a kick returner impacts his chances to make the roster, especially because Larison has popped in that position to open up camp. It will be an interesting position battle to watch, especially with Miller (who's also got chances on special teams) coming along nicely.

Lan Larison On Competition In RB Room:

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots running back Lan Larison (34) arrives at the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though there might be a competition going on for a job, the players in the running back room are still trying to help each other. Larison, speaking to the media after practice Monday, shared what mindset the group has this summer.

"We're pretty close, I'd say, as a room," Larison said. "It's pretty friendly competition. We all try to help each other, and if we see anything, we're always talking, communicating. We want the best for each other."

Larison had a strong rookie summer in 2025, but an injury in the preseason opener ended his season before it began. He's impressed this summer in the passing game, potentially fitting into the Patriots offense as the prototypical receiving back.

He did admit to having some rust stepping back onto the football field, but feels like it's washing away.

Larison, Jennings and the rest of the Patriots running backs will have a week of padded practices before their first preseason game against the Indianapolis Colts next week. For weeks, I've been under the impression that one of the veterans would walk out of the preseason winning the RB3 job.

Jennings returning to the lineup, even if it was just for a small amount of snaps, is a step in the right direction for New England's rushing attack.

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