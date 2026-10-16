Jets' Defensive Front Pose Biggest Threat to Drake Maye, Patriots

Despite selling out of stars DL Quinnen Williams and CB Sauce Gardner, the New York Jets have put together a pair of scrappy wins in five games behind impressive defensive performances.

Currently, the Jets rank fourth in yards allowed per game (293) and are tied for fourth in total sacks (17). Last year's second-worst placed team (based off records) in the NFL is in the midst of a full on rebuild, behind defensive minded coach Aaron Glenn.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn calls a play during the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Dangerous Defenders Leading the Charge

Leading the front seven of the defense is veteran DeMario Davis, currently in his 15th year and back with the team that drafted him. Other veteran presences include fourth-year player Will McDonald IV and veteran linebacker Kingsley Enagbare, who has two sacks already this season.

The real threat within this defense comes in the form of a rookie 251-pound edge rusher. David Bailey was the second overall pick in the 2026 draft, and has taken the league by storm as a front-runner for the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. The 23-year-old out of Texas Tech already has five sacks on the season, tied for fourth most among all NFL players.

New York Jets edge rusher David Bailey (31) looks on after a game between the New York Jets and the Cleveland Browns at MetLife Stadium, Oct 11, 2026, East Rutherford, NJ, USA. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

A Change in Game Plan for the Patriots?

Most of the success for this quarterback-hungry passing attack has come on the blitz. The Jets defense blitzes at a 47% rate, the third highest in the NFL and a signature play calling style of Glenn's.

However, Drake Maye has the fourth most passing yards against the blitz this season, and in 2025 was statistically the best performingquarterback against the blitz. This leaves a big question mark as to how effective and often New York's pass rush will be, and makes for entertaining chess match along the line of scrimmage.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs on a keeper against New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

It also leaves a big challenge for veteran offensive tackle Morgan Moses, who previously played for the Jets, and rookie offensive tackle Caleb Lomu, who is slated to make his first NFL start in place of an injured Will Campbell.

In addition to a heavy pass rush, the Patriots will be challenged to move the ball at extended distances downfield, with the Jets having one of the top safety groups in the league. The threat of the bltiz will also force Maye to get the ball out early, meaning there is a lesser chance of explosive plays happening on the Patriots offensive side of the ball.

Despite having an interior line that generates the fifth-fewest quarterback pressures (21) in the league and second to last in pass rush win rate (10.1%), the threat of outside pressure makes up for a lack of interior hurriedness.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets defensive tackle Darrell Jackson Jr. (95) celebrates his sack against the Cleveland Browns with linebacker Kingsley Enagbare (52) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Another strength of the Jets defense will test the Patriots' turnover troubles, which has been a challenge for this offensive group since last year's post season. New York has forced 10 fumbles this season, the second most of all defenses, while the Pats have put the ball on the ground four times, tied for the fourth most across the NFL.

How the Jets Defense Stacked Up Against Weaker Offenses

Despite having positive points allowed statistics (the Jets average 19.2 points per game, tied for sixth in the NFL), their opposition has proven to be less challenging — meaning the Patriots offense has a chance to expose this statistically competent defense.

The only real test for the Jets was against the Lions, a game in which they led up 31 points. All other offenses the team has played rank bottom-five in the NFL (with the exception of the Chicago Bears, led by backup quarterback Tyson Bagent).

Aug 22, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (74) blocks Philadelphia Eagles linebacker Tarron Jackson (77) during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Stats aside, the real test this weekend happens upfront for the Patriots. Down two starting offensive linemen, New England will face one of the best pass rushes in the league on the outside, and one of the more trigger happy blitz play callers in the NFL.

If the Patriots want to improve to 4-2 on Sunday, their game plan will likely be geared towards protecting the edge and getting the ball out quickly.

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