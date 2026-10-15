Patriots Face Trap Game vs. Solid Jets Defense

The New England Patriots have rarely had trouble with the New York Jets over the years.

Especially during the Bill Belichick era, there was never trepidation about heading to MetLife Stadium (or hosting the Jets at Gillette Stadium). In fact, for Patriots fans at least, it was the opposite feeling, like making easy money for a simple job.

But this year, the Jets appear more resilient than usual led by a solid journeyman QB in Geno Smith.

Smith dumped 362 passing yards on the Patriots’ defense last year as a member of the Las Vegas Raiders. He ended the contest with a victory and a 102.8 quarterback rating.

The reason why Smith is truly dangerous lies in the fact that he may not have to put up gaudy numbers against New England because the Jets’ defense can keep them in the game.

Aaron Glenn haters will have to somewhat respect what he’s done so far, as New York is fourth in total defense (293 yards allowed per game), fourth against the pass (175 yards per game), fifth in points allowed (19.2 per game) and 10th in defensive EPA/play.

Jets’ Defense Has Earned Respect Sometimes

Sep 20, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Green Bay Packers quarterback Jordan Love (10) looks downfield as New York Jets defensive end David Bailey (31) applies the pressure during the third quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

There’s a fair argument that New York’s defensive stats can be attributed to weak points on the schedule. The Jets have faced the Titans and Browns, two offenses that have struggled to move the ball consistently this season.

But the season has gone on for more than two games, and Glenn’s defense went against more legitimate offensive teams.

New York also battled the Detroit Lions, Green Bay Packers and Chicago Bears.

Against Green Bay, the Jets’ defense looked sturdy. They held the Packers to 199 total yards, only 63 rushing yards and 1-of-9 on third down in a 20-17 overtime loss. Jordan Love threw for just 145 yards, although he did have two touchdowns and no interceptions.

"This team is going to present a lot of challenges, and I don't think we can take this lightly,” Patriots safety Kevin Byard said of the Jets on Wednesday.

Oct 11, 2026; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) throws a pass while pressured by New York Jets cornerback Jarvis Brownlee Jr. (2) during the fourth quarter at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the flip side, the Bears rolled up 492 yards of offense, including 232 on the ground, during a 23-12 win over New York. The Patriots’s downtrodden run game will look at this game to see what’s possible to take advantage of.

Additionally, the Lions were the toughest challenge of the bunch, managing to hang 31 points on the Jets.

New York blitzed Jared Goff on 44.4% of his dropbacks, and Goff went 14-for-14 for 148 yards and a touchdown against the blitz. He completed 11 of 13 play-action passes for 181 yards.

That play action success bodes well for the Patriots and offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels, who want to open up the passing game further for Drake Maye, albeit their struggling run game.

Jets Can’t Simply Sit Back Against Maye

Nov 13, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) looks to pass the ball against the New York Jets in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

New York can play more zone to keep eyes on the quarterback (maybe with a spy as well) in order to prevent Maye from breaking contain when the pocket collapses. The Jets have leaned that way this season, using zone 68.8% of the time over straight man coverage.

But sitting back means they’ll have to push pressure since Maye destroyed the Raiders last week with ample time in the pocket.

Maye’s patience to take what the defense gives him has been a work in progress, though it has improved since coming into the league in 2024. McDaniels also has much experience attacking zone coverage with underneath concepts, crossing routes and throws into empty spots along the sidelines.

The spotlight really falls on New York’s linebackers and safeties to make correct choices. Step forward too aggressively, and Maye can find space behind them. Drop too deep, and the Patriots can take the easy completion, or Maye can take off to keep moving the chains.

Glenn’s best answer might be making everything look muddy before the snap. New York can show pressure but then bail defenders into coverage, occasionally sending extra rushers when Maye is expecting a softer look.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs on a keeper against New York Jets linebacker Jamien Sherwood (44) during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Assuming Maye sees man coverage and gets a lane up the middle, there may be nobody accounting for him once he escapes the pocket. If the Jets sit in zone, New England can try to pick away underneath until New York becomes more aggressive.

So, in the end, It’s a chess match that will end up deciding whether the Jets’ defense really deserves its lofty early-season rankings.

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