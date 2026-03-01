3 Players Who Climbed Up Patriots Draft Board at NFL Combine

As the New England Patriots turn their attention to the 2026 NFL season, a particularly sharp eye will remain focused on the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Pats currently possess 11 selections, with several needs on their roster. Needless to say, they will be among the busiest and most-watched teams on Draft weekend, which will begin on April 23 in Pittsburgh, Pa.

While New England’s scouting endeavors remain a year-long process, one of its key milestones in the draft cycle took place earlier this week at the annual Scouting Combine commences in Indianapolis. For the Pats, the week-long event was a great opportunity to scout some much-needed talent at several key positions of need. In fact, some highly-touted Draft prospects were so impressive in their respective performances, they may have worked their way up the Patriots’ draft board.

In that regard, New England’s brain trust will undoubtedly hit the ground running as they look to evaluate these three potential “risers,” which could reshape the team’s plans heading into this season’s NFL Draft.

Malachi Lawrence, EDGE, UCF

At 6-foot-4, 253 pounds, Lawrence has the prototypical size to be an imposing pass rusher at the pro level. The Louisville, KY native is at his best in an up-tempo, relentless pass rush, making him a solid fit for the type of defense deployed by New England’s Vrabel-Williams-Kuhr regime.

In addition to his impressive size and length, Lawrence also has the speed to quickly get to the quarterback — as evidenced by his 4.52 40-yard dash time. Combined with a 40” vertical jump, the UCF product may have put himself in a prominent place among New England’s potential prospects at a self-professed position of need heading into April’s draft.

If the #NEPats are looking to infuse their edge with athleticism, UCF defender Malachi Lawrence is someone they should be watching.



6-4, 253 lbs with a relentless playing style



Needs some work on tackling technique but this kid can bring the pressurepic.twitter.com/gvTiNKla9N — Mike D'Abate (@mdabateNFL) February 26, 2026

Jacob Rodriguez, LB, Texas Tech

Feb 26, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Texas Tech linebacker Jacob Rodriguez (LB21) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Rodriguez was not only one of Patriots On SI’s most-anticipated prospects heading into Combine week, he was also the recipient of several impressive accolades. The former Red Raider earned All-American honors, as well as the Bednarik Award — given to the nation’s most outstanding defensive player — along with the Butkus Award for being the nation’s best linebacker.

Despite some pre-workout concerns surrounding his athleticism, Rodriguez unquestionably rose to the occasion in Indianapolis. The 23-year-old ran a 4.57 40-yard dash, while logging a 38.5-inch vertical jump and a 10' 1" in the broad jump. Based on his performance, Rodriguez could be either an early Day 2, or perhaps a Day 1 prospect — with the Patriots possibly eyeing him as early as pick 31.

Eli Stowers, TE, Vanderbilt

Feb 27, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; Vanderbilt tight end Eli Stowers (TE25) during the NFL Scouting Combine at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

While New England is considered a long shot to draft a tight end in the first round, Stowers' record-breaking performance at Lucas Oil Stadium may force them to reconsider their stance. With the Pats already confirmed to be in the market for an upgrade at the position, the Vanderbilt product turned in a 45.5-inch vertical jump and an 11” 3‘ broad jump — letting teams know that he has the potential to be a “TE1” in the NFL.

At 6-foot-4, 239-pounds, the former quarterback still requires some work as an in-line blocker, as well as a route runner. However, New England could find his impressive catch radius, along with his ability to gain significant yards after reception, to be an ideal complement [and eventual heir apparent] to team captain Hunter Henry.

