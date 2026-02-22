Defensive Players That Could Interest Patriots At Combine

The New England Patriots' defense carried them to Super Bowl LX, and for good reasons. Important pieces at all three levels -- Milton Williams at defensive tackle, Robert Spillane at linebacker and Christian Gonzalez at cornerback -- stepped up to limit offenses all postseason long.

Which players in the upcoming NFL Draft will be able to slide right in and contribute to Mike Vrabel's defense?

We saw Cal safety Craig Woodson find his role as a starter this year, and it's possible someone participating in this year's Combine could have the same impact.

Here's one defensive player at each position participating in this week's NFL Combine that could be a perfect scheme fit for a Patriots defense looking to make yet another deep run in the playoffs.

DT: Tim Keenan III, Alabama

Nov 22, 2025; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama defensive lineman Tim Keenan III (96) celebrates after sacking Eastern Illinois quarterback Cole LaCrue (3) at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images | Gary Cosby Jr.-Imagn Images

Williams and Christian Barmore are excellent at getting after the passer, while pending free agent Khyiris Tonga is the team's primary run stopper. Adding Keenan to the mix would add a little bit of both. The former four-star recruit has struggled with slow starts to the season (a lingering ankle injury will do that), but the Crimson Tide captain could certainly compete for a rotational job along the defensive line in 2026.

EDGE: R Mason Thomas, Oklahoma

Sep 20, 2025; Norman, Oklahoma, USA; Oklahoma Sooners defensive lineman R Mason Thomas (32) reacts after recording a sack during the third quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Gaylord Family-Oklahoma Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images | Kevin Jairaj-Imagn Images

With K'Lavon Chaisson hitting free agency, and Harold Landry expected to get offseason cleanup on his knee, adding a talented edge rusher could be the first move the Patriots make in the draft. Based on their draft slot, there may not be a player more talented than Thomas -- who's projected to go around the late first/early second round spots. The 21-year-old racked up 15.5 sacks over his last two seasons with the Sooners, and he added three defended passes during his career.

LB: Jacob Rodriguez, Texas Tech

Texas Tech's Jacob Rodriguez looks on during warmups before the Big 12 Conference championship football game, Saturday, Nov. 6, 2025, at AT&T Stadium in Arlington. | Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

There may not be a better fit in a Vrabel-led defense than Rodriguez, the winner of the 2025 Bronko Nagurski Award for college football's top defensive player. Spillane and pending free agent Jack Gibbens were shining stars in the middle of New England's defense, and the Red Raiders captain has the ability to do that from day one. He was the leader of the Texas Tech unit that was ranked top-five in overall defense. He'll start to fly up draft boards, but as of now, he's projected to be taken in or around the third round.

CB: Ephesians Prysock, Washington

Oregon tight end Kenyon Sadiq carries the ball under cover from Washington cornerback Ephesians Prysock as the Oregon Ducks take on the Washington Huskies on Nov. 29, 2025, at Husky Stadium in Seattle, Washington. | Ben Lonergan/The Register-Guard / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

This pick would be a value pick on day three of the draft. Prysock shined at Washington, and only helped his stock at the Senior Bowl down in Mobile, Alabama. He started his college career at Arizona, where he spent two seasons before transferring. Once joining the Huskies, he helped his draft stock -- where he likely projects as a nickel/dime defensive back at the next level. He'd compete with Alex Austin, Kobee Minor and Charles Woods for one of the reserve corner spots.

S: Bud Clark, TCU

Sep 23, 2023; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs safety Bud Clark (21) celebrates after he intercepts an SMU Mustangs pass during the second half at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-Imagn Images | Jerome Miron-Imagn Images

Woodson came in right out of college to become an important starter for the Patriots. With Jaylinn Hawkins -- another starter -- hitting free agency next month, this pick could certainly be made if the veteran walks. Clark gives you experience (six seasons at TCU) and a fantastic ability to be a ballhawk on the back end (15 interceptions, with a pair of them taken back for touchdowns).

