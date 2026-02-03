Drake Maye Opens Patriots Super Bowl Week With Injury Update

As the ample crowd inside the San Jose Convention Center in San Jose, Calif. began to congregate around New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye, the Pats’ second-team All-Pro delivered the news that mostly every football fan in the nation was waiting to hear.

“I’m feeling great … I’ll be fine,” Maye said with a smile via WEEI. “Was out there today, got an extra day of work in of practice…And then from there, looking forward to getting back out there the next couple of days.”

Though Maye was a limited participant in New England’s first practice in advance of Super Bowl week, he was conspicuous by his absence from the media portion of their second session. As a result, the media was not provided the opportunity to observe Maye making any throws before the team traveled to Santa Clara this weekend to represent the AFC on Feb 8. Maye was missing from the field due to both illness and a potential injury to his throwing shoulder.

Though many entered Super Bowl week with notable concern that he would continue to be limited in his practicing throughout the week, Maye seemingly put any lingering qualms to rest by detailing his participation during his first practice of the week on the grounds of Stanford University.

“I threw as much today as I would in a normal practice,” Maye told ESPN’s Mike Reiss. The Pats QB went on to say that he felt he turned a corner with his right shoulder around the time the flight arrived in San Jose during the previous day. Ultimately, he liked the way it responded at practice.

Drake Maye Has Been the Patriots MVP This Season

The Patriots are gearing up to take on the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX and could be bringing home yet another NFL Championship. Patriots Nation has been collectively holding its breath since rumors began circulating that Maye injured his throwing arm during the team’s 10-7 victory over the Denver Broncos in the AFC championship game.

Sports physician Dr. David Chao, per a recent media appearance, believes that the Pats’ QB injured his throwing shoulder in the third quarter, prior to the flea-flicker pass play to Mack Hollins. Chao notes that Maye was slow to get up after being hit, while also demonstrating signs of discomfort when tapped on his shoulder pads in congratulations from his wife, Ann Michael Maye.

Maye finished the game without missing any time, and did not look particularly bothered by his shoulder or any other injuries during and after the contest. He completed his longest pass of the day, a 31-yarder to Hollins, two plays after the scramble in question and was quick to pop up again following a sack in the fourth quarter that saw him land on that very same right shoulder.

Though several Patriots players have significantly contributed to their streak of success, the one constant throughout the season has been Maye. The third overall selection in the 2024 NFL Draft compiled 4,394 passing yards and 31 touchdowns to just eight interceptions — helping to lead the Patriots to a 14-3 record and their first postseason appearance since 2021. Therefore, it should come as no surprise that Maye is also earning deserved mentions as a strong candidate for NFL MVP.

While few, if any, expected his game day status to be jeopardized by Maye’s shoulder injury, the lack of hindrance in his throwing motion or mobility should be encouraging news for his game play. Accordingly, the narrative surrounding Maye’s arms should rightfully take its place behind that of his pursuit to help bring an NFL-record seventh Super Bowl Championship back to New England.

