Resetting Patriots Roster After Start of Free Agency

The New England Patriots have made plenty of moves to kick off this week's free agency, so don't be worried if you haven't caught up to who's who nowadays.

That's what this piece is for, helping recalibrate your Patriots brain.

After three full days of free agent signings, leavings, trades and releases, the first iteration of the 2026 Patriots roster is beginning to take form.

Whether it's a new weapon for quarterback Drake Maye to throw passes to, a few edge rushers to help add to the team's pass rush, or a new offensive lineman projected to slot into the starting lineup, here's a look at what the Patriots' roster consists of now a month away from the 2026 NFL Draft.

Quarterbacks

The quarterback room will remain the same from last year. Maye and Josh Dobbs will sit atop the depth chart, while third-string Tommy DeVito recently re-signed to a two-year contract.

Running Backs

Despite a potential move for a third back, this group has remained fairly similar. The team released Antonio Gibson last month, so the remaining running backs include Rhamondre Stevenson, TreVeyon Henderson, Terrell Jennings, Lan Larison and Elijah Mitchell. Pending free agent Deneric Prince was not given a contract tender.

Fullbacks

One of the first moves of the week was to sign Reggie Gilliam away from the Buffalo Bills on a three-year deal. He joins Jack Westover and Brock Lampe in what has now become a crowded fullback room.

Wide Receivers

Out Stefon Diggs, In Romeo Doubs. New England spent upwards of $80 million to acquire the Green Bay Packers pass catcher, and he now sits as the team's projected top wideout. He's followed by the same group you may remember from last season, including Kayshon Boutte, Mack Hollins, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, John Jiles and Jeremiah Webb.

Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) reacts following the Packers’ loss to the Chicago Bears during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. Wm. Glasheen /USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin. | Wm. Glasheen/USA TODAY NETWORK-Wisconsin / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Tight Ends

Behind Hunter Henry as the starter, the top backup has since been replaced. Austin Hooper signed a one-year deal with the Atlanta Falcons, so the team brought over Julian Hill from the Miami Dolphins on a three-year deal. The depth on the team consists of two players just finishing their rookie seasons, CJ Dippre and Marshall Lang.

Offensive Line

The Patriots traded away starting center Garrett Bradbury to the Chicago Bears, clearing the way for Jared Wilson to slide from left guard over. To replace him, the team went out and signed Alijah Vera-Tucker to be their next starter at left guard. The rest of the starting group will look similar (Will Campbell, Mike Onwenu, Morgan Moses), but with AVT in the lineup, it should help the running game succeed. The backup big boys up front are Marcus Bryant, Ben Brown, Mehki Butler, Andrew Rupcich, Caedan Wallace, Lorenz Metz and Sebastian Gutierrez.

Swing tackles Vederian Lowe left to ink a multi-year deal with the San Francisco 49ers, while Thayer Munford Jr. remains a free agent.

Defensive Line/Edge Rushers

The big loss in this group was Khyiris Tonga, who left to join the Kansas City Chiefs. The Patriots added Dre'Mont Jones as their first signing of the week, but are seeing a net-negative outcome at the position.

Remaining in New England: Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Cory Durden, Leonard Taylor III, Joshua Farmer, Eric Gregory, Jeremiah Pharms Jr, Elijah Ponder, Harold Landry, Bradyn Swinson.

No longer with Patriots: Anfernee Jennings, K'Lavon Chaisson, Tonga

Linebackers

The core group of players from last season will be back for 2026, including Robert Spillane, Christian Elliss, Marte Mapu, Chad Muma, Amari Gainer and Otis Reese. Jack Gibbens -- one of the Patriots' top players on defense and special teams -- was not offered a restricted free agenct contract tender, putting his roster spot in jeopardy.

The team also added Jesse Luketa and KJ Britt to the room during free agency, both on one-year deals.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Robert Spillane (14) before Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Cornerbacks

Christian Gonzalez remains the top dog in this group, while Carlton Davis and Marcus Jones trail him slightly. One of the few rooms will barely any turnover (Alex Austin signed a one-year deal with the Miami Dolphins), this group should be one of the best New England has heading into the summer.

The depth pieces on the roster include Charles Woods, Kobee Minor, Brandon Crossley and Marcellas Dial.

Safeties

Jaylinn Hawkins, the team's interceptions leader from a season ago, won't return after signing with the Baltimore Ravens. In his place, the Patriots signed the NFL's interception leader in Kevin Byard. He's now the top of the list when it comes to New England safeties right now, along with fellow starter Craig Woodson, new addition Mike Brown, Dell Pettus and John Saunders Jr.

Brenden Schooler can also chip in if needed, though he's mainly a special teams ace.

Specialists

No change here. Andy Borregales (kicker), Bryce Baringer (punter) and Julian Ashby (long snapper) are all locked into their spots, though Baringer is entering a contract season.

