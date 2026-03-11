Patriots Sign Former Titans Safety

The New England Patriots are signing safety Mike Brown as a free agent following the 2026 NFL year opening.

Christopher Price with the Boston Globe made the report on the evening of March 11. Brown, 26, entered the league as an undrafted rookie in 2022. Following stops on the practice squads of the Green Bay Packers, Minnesota Vikings and Cleveland Browns, the 6'1", 218-pound defensive back joined the 53-man roster of head coach Mike Vrabel’s former Tennessee Titans in 2023. He appeared in 35 games from there in the AFC South, logging 59 tackles, two passes defensed and a handful of starts. Brown appeared in nine regular-season games for the Titans in 2025 and had two stints on injured reserve due to knee and ankle injuries.

Reports indicate the Patriots have agreed to terms with free agent TE Julian Hill and free agent S Mike Brown. — Christopher Price (@cpriceglobe) March 11, 2026

On the Patriots' roster, Brown joins a safety position that includes veteran All-Pro arrival Kevin Byard as well as Craig Woodson, Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler and John Saunders Jr.

NFL's free agency negotiation window began on March 9 at noon EST. Ahead of the start of the free agency legal tampering period, the Patriots also released linebacker Jahlani Tavai and retained fullback/tight end Jack Westover on an exclusive rights free agent contract. Vrabel and New England also signed Dre'Mont Jones from the Baltimore Ravens within the opening hour of March 9.

Who Could Mike Brown Be for the Patriots?

According to ESPN NFL Nation's Mike Reiss, Brown and the Patriots agreed to a one-year deal.

Brown previously served almost exclusively on special teams and logged three solo tackles for Tennessee last year. Brown's addition gives New England added depth in the secondary and another contributor on special teams.

Tennessee Titans safety Mike Brown (44) breaks up a pass intended for New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) in overtime at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn., Sunday, Nov. 3, 2024. | Andrew Nelles / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Brown's signing also came at the same time as former Miami Dolphins tight end Julian Hill. Hill was not tendered as a restricted free agent this offseason. In his first season with the Dolphins in 2023, Hill made a total of 15 appearances, catching 6 passes for 48 yards. Throughout his tenure in Miami, Hill compiled 33 catches for 288 yards.

He will join a tight end positional group that consists of Hunter Henry, C.J. Dippre, Marshall Lang and Jack Westover.

Brown played for the Miami University RedHawks and started in all 14 games in 2019, in addition to all three games in 2020. The defensive back finished his final collegiate season with 13 tackles and one sack.

The Patriots will reconvene for the start of their offseason workout program on April 20.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!