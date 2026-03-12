Patriots Reveal Jersey Numbers for Seven Free Agent Signings

As revealed by the New England Patriots on March 12 at Gillette Stadium for the free agency introductory press conferences, new jersey numbers have been revealed for various additions to the team's roster.

Seven New England players had new uniform numbers revealed — Dre'Mont Jones, Kevin Byard, Mike Brown, Reggie Gilliam, Alijah Vera-Tucker, Julian Hill, and Romeo Doubs. Here is a brief description of each addition and their new numbers.

Patriots Reveal Uniforms for New Signees

The following jersey numbers were acquired by New England Patriots On SI colleague Ethan Hurwitz, who was on site at the introductory press conferences.

New uniform numbers for the Patriots:



- Dre'Mont Jones, #5

- Kevin Byard, #31

- Mike Brown, #33

- Reggie Gilliam, #44

- Alijah Vera-Tucker, #75

- Julian Hill, #80

- Romeo Doubs, #87 — Ethan Hurwitz (@HurwitzSports) March 12, 2026

Dre'Mont Jones, No. 5

The Patriots made an early splash into the 2026 free agency pool by agreeing to terms with Jones, an edge rusher, on a three-year, $39.5 million deal on March 9.

Jones, who is 29, will now wear No. 5. He arrives in New England after tallying a career-high 51 total pressures in 2025. He earned a career-high seven sacks, as well as 24 quarterback hits, last season.

Kevin Byard, No. 31

Head coach Mike Vrabel and the Patriots signed veteran safety Byard to a one-year, $9 million deal on March 11.

Byard, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, previously played under Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023. He has led the league in interceptions twice (in 2017 and 2025) throughout his career, while compiling 972 total tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries, 81 passes defensed, 36 interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

Byard is to wear No. 31 for the Pats, following a deal with Craig Woodson to get the number; Woodson will now wear No. 4.

Mike Brown, No. 33

Brown, a safety, was signed recently on March 11 to a one-year deal. He joins a safety group that includes veteran All-Pro arrival Kevin Byard as well as Woodson, Dell Pettus, Brenden Schooler and John Saunders Jr.

The 6'1", 218-pound defensive back joined the 53-man roster of Vrabel’s former Tennessee Titans (similar to Byard) in 2023.

Brown appeared in nine regular-season games for the Titans in 2025 and had two stints on injured reserve due to knee and ankle injuries. He will now wear No. 33.

Reggie Gilliam, No. 44

Within the first few hours of the NFL's legal tampering period for free agents, it was reported that the Patriots had signed former Buffalo Bills fullback Gilliam to a three-year deal worth up to $12 million. He's expected to get $6 million guaranteed.

The run blocker is to wear No. 44.

Alijah Vera-Tucker, No. 75

Vera-Tucker, an offensive guard coming over from the New York Jets, signed a three-year deal with New England that's worth $42 million and can reach as high as $48 million.

He'll likely slot in as the team's starting left guard, a hole left by Jared Wilson — who will move over to center following the trade of Garrett Bradbury. Vera-Tucker was drafted one pick before the Patriots chose Mac Jones back in 2021. Vera-Tucker will wear No. 75.

Julian Hill, No. 80

Hill was signed to a three-year contract by the Patriots after not being tendered as a restricted free agent by the Miami Dolphins this offseason. Prior to joining the New England roster, the 25-year-old had spent his entire three-year career with the Dolphins. Throughout his tenure with the team, Hill compiled 33 catches for 288 yards.

The tight end will now wear No. 80 with the Patriots.

Romeo Doubs, No. 87

Last but certainly not least, the Patriots signed Doubs, a former Green Bay Packers wide receiver, to a massive four-year contract worth nearly $80 million. The move came following the release of former No. 1 wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Oct 2, 2022; Green Bay, Wisconsin, USA; Green Bay Packers wide receiver Romeo Doubs (87) catches a pass to score a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Lambeau Field. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images | Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images

Last season, Doubs racked up 55 catches for 724 yards — a career-high — and six touchdowns. The 25-year-old has 2,424 yards in his young career, and quickly meshed with quarterback Jordan Love during his time with the Packers. Doubs is expected to slot in as one of the top offensive weapons for Drake Maye.

He joins a New England receiving room that includes Mack Hollins, Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, Efton Chism III, Jeremiah Webb and John Jiles. Doubs will wear No. 87, which is one number away from Chism — who wears No 86.

