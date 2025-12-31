Efton Chism Family Reactions to Patriots Rookie’s Breakout Game

Against the New York Jets, New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III posted his first career reception in the first quarter, a 30-yarder up the middle. In addition, he had a 10-yard touchdown from quarterback Drake Maye that moved the score to 42-3 over the Jets.

Chism's first career TD would also give Maye five touchdown passes on the afternoon. It set a new franchise record for the most receivers with a score.

New England Patriots On SI caught up with some of Chism's closest peers to get their reactions to the undrafted wide receiver's big game.

New York Jets Win Brings Emotional Game For Efton Chism III's Closest Friends and Family

By the time he was in sixth or seventh grade, Efton Chism III had started training with Michael Bumpus via the Elite Training Academy.

Bumpus played wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks and Washington State and is a current NFL, college ball radio analyst. The former head coach of the Monroe High School varsity football team, Bumpus also coached Efton Chism III throughout his high school years. The Chism family all said the Bumpus family remains a big part of Efton Chism III’s life and were very instrumental in getting Efton Chism III to the NFL.

Chism's former coach received a FaceTime call postgame from the wide receiver in the locker room after the 42-10 win over the Jets. Bumpus also detailed that Chism seeing success on the field comes as no surprise to see as someone who coached him since his youth years.

"It was not lots of words, more just screaming and saying, you know, 'Let's f------ go,' it was just a lot of that," Bumpus said. "It doesn't surprise me one bit. Before he started on this NFL journey, he made it clear, I made it clear, his parents made it clear that that was going to be his way in, because he's not the biggest, fastest, strongest, but he does bring a skill set to the game, obviously, or he wouldn't be there. Sneaking through the back door as an undrafted free agent, that has to be your approach. So it doesn't surprise me at all, but it also makes me happy that a great coach like Mike [Vrabel] notices that and gave this young man an opportunity."

The current immediate Chism family consists of Efton Chism III, his dad, his mom and his older-sister by two years, Camille. Both Kristy and Camille are educators, and the family raised the children in Washington. The family is very right-knight, and Efton Chism II is a Marine Corps veteran.

Growing up, both parents raised the Chism children with a strong sense of discipline paired with morals and values.

"We always are super excited whenever Efton III puts on a jersey and to see him smiling during warm ups warms my mama heart," Kristy said to New England Patriots On SI. "He has always worked hard and it’s awesome watching the results! We love watching him run his routes and block and just be part of something special out on the field."

With specific references in mind to her son's first career reception and touchdown, Kristy added that the Chism household had an emotional day.

"When he got a reception we most definitely were screaming and jumping up and down celebrating. When he got another throw that was in the end zone and he got a touchdown I was for sure crying," Kristy said. "We could all see just how happy he was and how supportive his teammates were! I love it when coach Vrabel celebrates with the players at the end of the game and hugs them! You can tell that this team is like a family and I am thankful for the supportive leaders on the team!"

Efton Chism II said that the Chism family is looking forward to traveling to see the Miami game next weekend and that it was special for them to watch "Ef" be able to live out his childhood dreams.

"[We] loved to see his teammates and coaches celebrate with him. He wouldn’t have had the opportunity to be successful without their support," Efton Chism II said. "[We] are so incredibly proud, pretty surreal moment for us all watching him being able to live out his childhood dreams."

New England Patriots On SI also learned that Efton Chism III's entire hometown on Monrea, Washington is behind the undrafted WR.

"[There is] amazing support coming from everyone in our local community," Efton Chism II said. "Everyone is so excited for him. There might be more Patriot No. 86 jerseys in Monroe than Seahawks jerseys."

Chism's play and the win over the Jets allowed the Patriots to secure the division championship for the first time since 2019 and improve to a perfect 8-0 road record in 2025. New England still has an active path to being the AFC top seed should the Pats win or tie against the Miami Dolphins while the Denver Broncos lose to the Los Angeles Chargers.

