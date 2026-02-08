Efton Chism III Inactive For Patriots' Super Bowl LX

Efton Chism III of the New England Patriots has already achieved something many young football players dream of: reaching the Super Bowl in only his first season after originally being signed by the Patriots undrafted. However, his season has now drawn to a close.

The Super Bowl inactives lists were released 90 minutes before kickoff. Both the Seattle Seahawks and New England were required to submit the final inactive lists to the league at that time, confirming which players would not suit up.

NFL teams are allowed to have 48 active players on game day from a 53-man roster, which means five players must be listed as inactive. If a team doesn't have at least eight active offensive linemen, the active roster drops to 47 players, increasing the number of inactives to six. With Chism now being listed on the Patriots' Super Bowl LX inactives list, his opening season with New England has now drawn to a close.

Lovingly referred to by fans as "the Chizzler," Chism represents both the past and the present of New England — as previously reported by New England Patriots On SI. The Patriots have a rich history of undrafted players who went on to become success stories with the franchise, including but not limited to David Andrews, Malcolm Butler and Wes Welker. Like Chism, Welker was a wide receiver, and he went on to tally almost 10,000 yards in addition to 50 touchdowns.

Chism saw his NFL debut against the New Orleans Saints and had his breakout game against the New York Jets, in which he posted his first career reception and touchdown. He's also known for how hard he works — regularly being one of the first ones in at practices and the last man out.

This was on display recently, with Chism previously being reported to have been one of the final players to leave the practice field on Feb. 6 ahead of the game to see whether New England or Seattle would hoist the Lombardi Trophy.

Efton Chism III Concludes Debut NFL Season

Standing at 5-foot-10 and weighing 198 pounds, Chism currently has 383 yards on returns across 16 attempts in addition to posting three receptions for 75 yards and one touchdown.

Chism's first career touchdown would also give quarterback Drake Maye five touchdown passes on the afternoon against the Jets, setting a new franchise record for the most receivers with a score.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) celebrates his touchdown catch against the New York Jets with New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) during the second half of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Following the preseason — in which the slot receiver caught for 121 yards across 12 receptions, also scoring two touchdowns — Chism made the final 53-man roster and originally saw his activation in October.

Chism previously told New England Patriots On SI in an exclusive that he wants to build his own legacy as a WR with the New England franchise.

"I feel like I've only been here a couple months so I don't have any legacy yet," Chism said. "I think it's awesome to be compared to those guys. But at the end of the day, I want to be the best Efton Chism, the best undrafted Eastern Washington receiver to play here. So that just kind of starts with my mentality. [I'll] always obviously look up to those guys and what they did and how they went about their job and their role and what can I learn from them. But, I'm also trying to be the best version of myself as well."

And while appearing in Super Bowl LX would have been just another step to the legacy Chism is already crafting, it now only means he will have to turn his attention to whatever Super Bowl is next for him and the Patriots.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!