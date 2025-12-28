Patriots' Efton Chism Shows Fan Appreciation After First Career Catch

Over the course of the NFL, the New England Patriots fanbase has remained one of the most active and arguably one of the most supportive across the league.

The Patriots come with a dynasty of success they've both built and brought to the New England area. In return, Pats fans continuously offer encouragement through high attendance numbers, social media and providing a positive environment for coaches, staff and players. Efton Chism III, the Patriots' wide receiver who recently recorded his first career catch against the New York Jets in Week 17, is the latest player to see tons and tons of fanfare from the fanbase.

Before the end of the first quarter, Chism caught a pass for 30 yards from quarterback Drake Maye up the middle for a first down. The drive would end in a touchdown for New England. This pass from Maye would also make the QB cross the 4,000 passing yard mark on the year.

From the moment Chism — who was undrafted following being placed on the AP All-American First Team and All-Big Sky First Team with Eastern Washington — was announced to have made the final 53-man roster ahead of this season, he's seen tons of support online. Whether he is announced as inactive, taking kickoff returns or running a route, New England has welcomed the family man with open arms.

Efton Chism III Has Deep Appreciation for Patriots' Fanbase

In fact, fans have already given Chism a nickname; they often refer to him as the "Chizzler."

Chism said he certainly appreciates having the Patriots' fanbase behind him.

"It's definitely been awesome. I think anytime you get some support from the fanbase it's super special," Chism told New England Patriots On SI in an exclusive. "I'm super grateful for it and I definitely see all of it too."

In light of Chism's first reception, one fan before the game even began posted "release the beast" on social media.

Chism was signed by Patriots' Head Coach Mike Vrabel in April. New England has a rich history of undrafted players who went on to become success stories with the franchise, including but not limited to David Andrews, Malcolm Butler and Wes Welker — hence all the excitement surrounding Chism.

"He's always prepared," Vrabel said of Chism at the Dec. 26 press conference. "There's hard workers on this team and I would say none that probably work harder than Efton. I'm not going to say that he's the hardest worker, but you'd be hard pressed to find players that work harder than him. To be prepared, to be ready, to take advantage of his opportunity which it looks like in all accounts — he'll get opportunities [against the Jets.]"

Nov 2, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) walks out of the players tunnel before a game against the Atlanta Falcons at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The 5-foot-10, 198-pound slot receiver said while he does try not to engage with much online, it's not very hard to be aware of how special the Patriots' fanbase is.

"I try not to interact with it and I try not to look too much, but it's super special when you've got a fanbase like we have here that care about everyone on this roster and want to see us win. Hopefully that we can continue things going and continue to give them what we want and continue to reach the goals we want to reach as well," Chism said.

Prior to the conclusion of play against the Jets, the Patriots recently clinched a playoff berth after a 28-24 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Chism and New England are now in the hunt for their seventh Super Bowl title.

