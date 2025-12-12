Patriots' Efton Chism III Shows Up to Support Boston Marathon Efforts

New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III visited Mass General Brigham's sports cardio clinic last month, in efforts to assist former Boston Police Commissioner prepare for the upcoming Boston Marathon.

Sporting a Patriots' jersey and a smile, Chism looked on to William Evans' preparation with pride. According to Boston College, when the two bombs erupted near the finish line of the 2013 Boston Marathon, the then-Boston Police Superintendent was still catching his breath after completing the 26.2 mile course in just over 3.5 hours. He next quickly swapped his running shorts for a police uniform, and spent the next five days running on-the-ground operations resulting in the dramatic capture of Dzhokhar Tsarnaev.

This will be the 21st time Evans has run the Boston Marathon, his 54th marathon overall. The 130th Boston Marathon will take place on Patriots' Day, Monday, April 20, 2026. First held in 1897, it is the world's oldest annual marathon.

Last month, @EftonChism visited @MassGenBrigham's sports cardio clinic to see how former Boston police commissioner, William Evans, is utilizing V02 max tests to prepare for the Boston Marathon. pic.twitter.com/exeKYor3Ri — New England Patriots (@Patriots) December 11, 2025

Per the pictures posted by the Pats' social team, it appears Chism also brought various staff members of the Mass General Brigham's sports cardio clinic signed Patriots' footballs.

Who is Efton Chism III for the Patriots?

Per previous reporting for New England Patriots On SI, Chism giving back to the community should come as no surprise.

Chism's coach from college — Aaron Best of Eastern Washington — previously told On SI that, “Efton Chism isn’t just the kind of player you want on your team, he’s the kind of man you want your daughter to marry.”

While at Eastern Washington, Chism was placed on the AP All-American First Team and All-Big Sky First Team. He concluded his time with the Eagles accumulating 3,852 receiving yards and 37 career touchdowns.

Efton's father — Efton Chism II — is a Marine Corps veteran who said it was important himself and his wife, Kristy, raised Chism with a strong sense of discipline paired with morals and values.

“Our morals and values are really important to us, but also the consequences of choices too," Chism II said. "That was a huge value piece for us. I think a lot of who [Efton Chism III] is as a young man right now comes from a lot of family driven priorities.”

Chism was a standout for New England this most recent preseason. The 5'10”, 198-pound slot receiver caught for 121 yards across 12 receptions, also scoring two touchdowns. Originally undrafted, Chism promptly made this year's 53-man roster.

He has since tallied 16 kickoff returns for 383 yards across six regular-season games.

