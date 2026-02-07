Five Big Questions Before Patriots vs. Seahawks

The New England Patriots have one game left in the season against the Seattle Seahawks at Super Bowl LX in Santa Clara.

To learn more about the Seahawks' current state of affairs, we spoke with Seattle Seahawks On SI editor Tim Weaver.

At the beginning of the season, what were your expectations for the Seahawks and when did a Super Bowl run feel like a possibility?

Most outlets had Seattle going 8-9 at best and missing out on the playoffs. Unlike most, I liked the Sam Darnold-Geno Smith swap and expected a modest improvement in 2025, with the Seahawks going 11-6 and losing in the divisional round to a true NFC contender like Detroit or Philadelphia. Ironically, it was the Week 6 loss to Tampa that made me feel this team really had a potential Super Bowl window. Sam Darnold ultimately lost that shootout with Baker Mayfield, but seeing him put on that kind of performance really raised their ceiling in my eyes.

Why are the Seahawks in the Super Bowl?

Above all else, it’s Mike Macdonald’s schematic genius that got the Seahawks here. They are undeniably talented defensively at all three levels, but Macdonald has them playing better than the sum of their (very good) parts. You can also extend this to a general coaching thing - Klint Kubiak was a huge upgrade over Ryan Grubb at OC and Jay Harbaugh went from leading the worst special teams unit in the NFL to the best in one offseason.

What’s one thing people should know about the Seahawks that cannot be found in a box score?

The thing that makes the Seahawks truly dangerous is that they have so many ways to beat you. There have been several instances this season when Darnold wasn’t playing well, but then the defense came through - and vice-versa as in the NFC Championship. Rashid Shaheed’s electric return game added another game-breaker threat. They can straight up destroy you in all three phases, they can win ugly defensive slug-fests and they can win high-scoring shootouts, as well.

If the Seahawks were to lose, what would be the reason why?

Everyone’s answer to this will be Sam Darnold’s penchant for turnovers, and that’s understandable since he led the league in this department. However, what most people don’t know is that the Seahawks went 5-1 this year when Darnold had 2 or more turnovers. Honestly, I don’t know how the Patriots can upset the Seahawks unless they get an absolute all-time Super Bowl gem from Drake Maye - who would be the very first QB under 24 to have any success against a Mike Macdonald defense.

What’s your prediction for the game?

Seattle is clearly the superior team on paper - that doesn’t necessarily guarantee they’re going to win, though. Weird things happen in every NFL game, but outside of a major injury to Darnold or some freakish bad turnover luck I don’t think it’s even going to be close. If the Seahawks get an early lead and then Ken Walker gets going it’s over. Seahawks 30, Patriots 10.

