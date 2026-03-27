Five Patriots Who Should Finally Be Inducted Into Team's HOF

The New England Patriots Hall of Fame induction process has a problem.

Adjacent to Gillette Stadium, the museum opened up in 2008 to honor the franchise's biggest icons. Obviously, Tom Brady, Andre Tippett, John Hannah and 34 others have earned a red jacket and forever enshrinement in the Hall. No one is denying their qualifications.

But there's always been an underlying issue, one that's really going to catch up to the team sooner or later.

The process to get inducted is that you must be retired from the NFL for four years (Brady and offensive tackle Bruce Armstrong were the two who had that ruled waived). A meeting of former players, coaches, media members and other Patriots-related staffers will then sit around each spring and discuss the candidacy of the ballot. Three players emerge from that group, and the fans are able to vote for one player online who'll win the nomination online.

It's great that the fans can vote on their favorite players to get in, but it's going to leave other deserving candidates out if it's just one inductee a year. Julian Edelman was the 2025 Hall of Famer, and he was voted over Adam Vinatieri (comparing the two is a story for another day, I voted for Vinatieri).

There needs to be some change, perhaps it's having two or three inductees each year. There are several players who deserve to hear their name issued into the Patriots Hall of Fame when they still can. Here's a few of them that should have been already.

OG Logan Mankins (2005-2013)

Dec 3, 2007; Baltimore, MD, USA; New England Patriots guard Logan Mankins (70) during the game against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit - James Lang Imagn Images | James Lang-Imagn Images

Mankins has been a finalist for three years now, and keeps getting passed over by the bigger nam guys. Edelman got in over him, soon Rob Gronkowski, Devin McCourty, James White and Matthew Slater will be on the ballot and of course, endeared themselves to the New England fanbase more than an offensive lineman could have. The always-durable Mankins as an anchor on the offensive line during the team's Super Bowl drought.

WR Wes Welker (2007-2012)

Dec 23, 2012; Jacksonville, FL, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Wes Welker (83) is tackled by Jacksonville Jaguars safety Chris Prosinski (42) and linebacker Daryl Smith (52) during the first half of the game at EverBank Field. Mandatory Credit: Melina Vastola-Imagn Images | Melina Vastola-Imagn Images

Arguably the team's best wide receiver, Welker helped define the slot receiver position across the league. The franchise leader in all-time receptions (672) and single season receptions (123), Welker was Brady's go-to target for a number of seasons after being traded over from Miami. It's insane to me that a consistent weapon on some of New England's best teams hasn't been enshrined.

K Adam Vinatieri (1996-2005)

Nov 3, 2002; Orchard Park, NY, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots kicker Adam Vinatieri (4) in action against the Buffalo Bills at Ralph Wilson Stadium. The Patriots defeated the Bills 38-7. Mandatory Credit: MPS-Imagn Images | MPS-Imagn Images

The reason why the Patriots Hall of Fame makes players wait four seasons instead of the Pro Football Hall of Fame's five, it's because it's an embarrassing look to have a player inducted into Canton and not Foxboro. That's the case with Vinatieri -- the greatest kicker in the NFL history -- who was passed up for a red jacket for Edelman. Will the Patriots fans make him wait another year? That shouldn't even be a question ever asked for a man who kicked two game-winning Super Bowl field goals.

TE Russ Francis (1975-1980, 1987-1989)

Dec 18, 1976; Oakland, CA, USA; FILE PHOTO; New England Patriots tight end Russ Francis (81) in action against the Oakland Raiders at the Oakland Coliseum in the 1976 Divisional Playoff game. The Raiders defeated the Patriots 24-21. Mandatory Credit: Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images | Darryl Norenberg-Imagn Images

Francis was the team's best tight end ever until Ben Coates and Gronkowski rolled around. The ultra-athletic pass catcher made two All-Pro teams in New England and was named to the franchise's All-1970s and 35th Anniversary Teams. He should have been honored years ago, but has had to wait the course. He passed away in October of 2023.

DE Larry Eisenhauer (1961-1969)

Like Francis, Eisenhauer won't ever get to hear his name called into the Patriots Hall of Fame. A dominant lineman for the Boston Patriots of the AFL, the man they called "Wildman" was part of a fantastic front seven unit that included Bob Dee, Jim Lee Hunt and Houston Antwine -- all of who have been inducted. A four-time AFL All Star, Eisenhauer passed away in 2020.

Other names who have built up a candidacy, but have yet to earn enshrinement include running back Larry Garron, fullback Mosi Tatupu, safety Lawyer Milloy, kicker John Smith, and head coaches Mike Holovak and Raymond Berry.

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