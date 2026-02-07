Tom Brady Finally Shows Support for Patriots Ahead of Super Bowl

When it comes to his rooting interest in Super Bowl LX, New England Patriots legend Tom Brady has apparently chosen to mind the immortal words of The Godfather’s Michael Corleone:

“Don’t ever take sides with anyone against the family again…ever.”

Despite being synonymous with the New England organization for nearly two decades, Brady — now a minority owner of the Las Vegas Raiders and a Fox Sports analyst — recently astonished the NFL universe by taking a neutral stance on his personal cheering preference for this weekend’s showdown between the Pats and the Seattle Seahawks.

However, with less than 48 hours remaining until kickoff between the Patriots and Seattle Seahawks at Levi’s Stadium, Brady decided to settle all Patriots family business by sending some words of encouragement and solidarity to his former boss and longtime friend Robert Kraft.

“You know I got your back RKK … Get that 7th ring so we can match,” Brady noted via his Instagram account.

Tom Brady on Instagram

In a recent interview with Jim Gray on the “Let’s Go!” podcast, the three-time NFL MVP revealed that he will not exactly be waiving Pats pom-poms this time.

“I don’t have a dog in the fight in this one,” Brady told Gray of the Patriots-Seahawks matchup. “May the best team win … And in terms of the Patriots, this is a new chapter in New England, and I’m glad everyone’s embraced the Mike Vrabel regime, all the amazing players that have worked so hard to get their club to this position.”

As one may imagine, that did not sit so well with Patriots Nation.

Blood is Thicker than Water … But Patriot Blue is Thicker Than Both

Jan 22, 2017; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady (12) points to teammates as head coach Bill Belichick and owner Robert Kraft look on after the 2017 AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Winslow Townson-Imagn Images | Winslow Townson-Imagn Images

After all, a vast majority of Brady’s fans and former teammates simply assumed that his allegiance would reside with the Patriots — the team which drafted him 199th overall in the 2000 NFL Draft. Instead, the franchise icon declared neutrality — fueling speculation that he no longer considered himself a part of the Foxborough “famaglia.”

To say that it came as quite a surprise for Patriots Fans to hear the self-proclaimed “Patriot for life” declare that he did not have a “dog in the hunt” for Super Bowl LX is truly an understatement. Still, it is important for fans to remember that Brady may have his reasons for declaring a neutral ground for this game. Not only is he a current national analyst for an NFC flagship station — a position which demands impartiality — but is also part owner of a prominent AFC franchise.

With the Raiders still in search of a head coach, rumors persist that the ‘silver and black’ are strongly considering Seahawks offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak for the job. Accordingly, his choosing a cheering section in this game may not only be a bit uncomfortable, but also could be considered bad business.

Ultimately, the bond between Brady and the team with which he celebrated six Super Bowl championships was seemingly too strong to be broken by semantics. Presently, the Patriots once again stand on the threshold of hoisting yet another Lombardi trophy. Brady’s former teammate, Mike Vrabel, could become the first former Pats player to lead the team to a Super Bowl victory as a head coach. For the franchise, a win over the Seahawks would give New England a would-be NFL-record seventh league championship.

In the end, Patriots Nation is stronger together than it is divided.

The familial ties which bind Brady to Foxborough eventually forced him to show his true colors — proving that while blood is thicker than water, Patriot Blue is thicker than both.

