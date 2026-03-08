One Free Agent the Patriots Must Sign — No Excuses

The NFL world can rejoice. We have officially made it to free agency, and the New England Patriots will have some work to do before the NFL Draft arrives in April.

The Pats have already begun to prepare for the opening of the legal tampering period, with the most notable move being the release of veteran star wide receiver Stefon Diggs.

Diggs was only a Patriot for one season, but he quickly made his presence felt. However, off-field issues and how he fits into the cap space became an issue, and thus, New England will be on the lookout for their next WR1.

Many wideouts could fit this mold on the open market for the Patriots, and while they have been linked to Alec Pierce the most, they would be better off pulling Mike Evans away from Tampa Bay.

No Excuses, Patriots Need to Sign Mike Evans

Before the release of Diggs, one could have made the argument that the Patriots must sign someone to elevate their pass rush or along the offensive line to help protect Drake Maye, but it is now clear that they will need a true WR1, X-boundary type to replace the production left by Diggs' release.

New England currently still has a strong wide receiver unit with the likes of Kayshon Boutte, DeMario Douglas, Mack Hollins, and Kyle Williams still on the roster, but they absolutely need a game-changer, and that is why Evans would be the perfect fit.

Evans might have had a down season in 2025, but that was due to him missing significant time with a broken collarbone after putting up 11 straight seasons of 1,000 receiving yards. Once he returned from injury, Evans picked up right where he left off, showcasing that he still can perform at an elite level and has the passion to compete.

The Patriots are now in dire need of a dynamic boundary X wideout to complement the inside threats and unlock Maye's deep-ball and arm talent. While Boutte has shown a knack for this, Evans would bring that along with an underrated route tree that would allow for the offense to avoid becoming stagnant.

New England has plenty of cap space at their disposal, so it most definitely could go big game hunt this offseason. And while a younger player like Pierce would be a positive impact on the offense, his price tag continues to rise and could be seen as an overpay once all is said and done.

Meanwhile, Evans' asking price has come down a bit, and while he could still command a decent contract, the Patriots could incentivize him to help out. Unlocking Maye trumps incremental defensive gains right now, so locking in Evans to a deal should be at the top of their priority list.

The Pats went hunting for another Buccaneer last season in Chris Godwin, so this time it would be huge if they were able to pull Evans away from the Sunshine State.

