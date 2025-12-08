Patriots' Mike Vrabel Compares Drake Maye to Reigning MVP

Coming out of college, the calling card for Drake Maye was that he plays like a younger Josh Allen. Now with the New England Patriots and Buffalo Bills suiting up for the second time this season, the two quarterbacks are pitted against each other once again.

The reigning MVP, Allen, has led the Bills to a 9-4 record. They started the season 4-0, but faltered on primetime against the upstart Patriots, who now sit just one win away from clinching their first AFC East title since 2019.

The Second Game Between Two MVP-Caliber QBs Is On The Horizon

Ahead of the matchup, where Mike Vrabel called the rematch a "championship" match, New England's head coach spoke highly of the two quarterbacks.

"They're both really good at what they do," Vrabel told reporters in his first media availability of the week. "Josh has probably got a couple (pounds) on him, and can probably throw his shoulder in there, probably a little more than I'd want Drake to. But I think they're both great competitors. A lot of respect for Josh."

Maye has lived up to the hype given to him this season. The MVP favorite has catapulted the Patriots atop the league's best teams in just his second season. His accuracy, especially with the deep ball, has opened up an entirely different level of offense for the Patriots. A 10-game winning run has put them into the driver's seat for a home playoff game, something that hasn't happened since the last MVP quarterback was in town.

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) drops back to pass against the Buffalo Bills during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | Mark Konezny-Imagn Images

In the three matchups between Maye and Allen, who's put together an impressive season in his own right. Maye's Patriots have won two of the games. Both of the starters came out for the opening drives of last year's season finale, but were benched for backups in what amounted to nothing more than a meaningless game for both sides.

Now in 2025, the next game is as meaningful as could possibly be. Buffalo is still grasping onto life to reclaim the division, while New England -- admitting they have a tough challenge ahead -- is ready to go.

"(Buffalo is) a really good football team," Vrabel said. "There's a reason they've won this division five years in a row. A lot of respect for them."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!