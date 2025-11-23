Mike Vrabel, Drake Maye Address Patriots Brutal Injuries
If there was any game this year from the New England Patriots to walk away from and feel upset about, the Week 12 win might be near the top of that list. Though the visiting Patriots walked out of Cincinnati with a 26-20 win, a laundry list of injuries — including some to a few of the team's best young stars — put a dark cloud over any final score that could have been shown on the scoreboard.
On the third play of the game, rookie left guard Jared Wilson went down with an ankle injury and was subsequently carted off to the locker room. Later in the first half, special teams ace Brenden Schooler, defensive tackle Khyris Tonga and right tackle Morgan Moses were all given questionable designations.
The Patriots Send Multiple Players to the Blue Injury Tent
The big blow was rookie left tackle Will Campbell, whose knee appeared to get caught up in a pile of bodies. Campbell was ruled out and was taken to the locker room with a towel over his head.
After the game, there wasn't any positive updates from the podium.
"I don't have any update on anybody right now, unfortunately," head coach Mike Vrabel said. "I appreciate y'all talking about the injuries this week. So thanks."
The sarcastic comment by Vrabel was about how discussions about the team leading up to the game were about how healthy they had been. Now, injuries play a larger role in the team's push for a playoff spot.
"Injuries are part of the game," Vrabel added. "We'll get those guys back from injury, however it is. Our staff does a great job and the players will work hard. (Players) just have to be ready. No one's going to feel sorry for us, I'm pretty sure of that."
Though Vrabel didn't display any glowing signs answering questions, Drake Maye appeared to give off a more positive outlook when asked about the players who went down.
"They're going to be alright, that's the big thing about those guys," Maye said. "They're going to work hard, and they're going to be back. They've done such a good job for us this year. I love those guys. Will and Jared have meant a lot to me. I've got to know them in different ways."
After Wilson went down, Ben Brown slotted in at left guard for the remainder of the game, the position he played when the Patriots beat the Carolina Panthers in Week 4. After Campbell left the game, veteran reserve tackle Vederian Lowe came in. The left side of the line began to look shaky, allowing a big sack quickly after.
"It hurts, but that's this game. That's life," Maye said. "They'll bounce back and help us down the road."
