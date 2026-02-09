Patriots WR Makes Unbelievable TD Catch in Super Bowl vs. Seahawks

The New England Patriots are not ready to quit just yet.

After trailing 19-0 in the fourth quarter against the Seattle Seahawks, the Patriots are trying to get back in the game, and they did so with a touchdown pass from Drake Maye to wide receiver Mack Hollins. Here's a look at the play:

Mack Hollins Scores TD For Patriots

The touchdown capped off a three-play, 65-yard drive that ended in a 35-yard touchdown from Maye to Hollins.

Hollins arrived at the Super Bowl in style, dressed like Hannibal Lecter, but he's catching passes like Randy Moss in the end zone.

Hollins, 32, was drafted in the fourth round by the Philadelphia Eagles in the 2017 NFL Draft. He played the first three years of his career with the Eagles, hoisting the Lombardi Trophy in his rookie season. After that, he spent three seasons with the Miami Dolphins, but since then, he has been a vagabond, moving all over the country as an NFL receiver.

He extended his career in 2022 with a strong season playing for the Las Vegas Raiders, starting 16 games in his one year with the team, catching a career-high 57 passes for 690 yards and four touchdowns.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) celebrates with teammates after scoring a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in the second half in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

He signed with the Atlanta Falcons for the 2023 campaign, but he regressed and only had 251 receiving yards for the team. The following year, Hollins signed with a Super Bowl contender, joining Josh Allen and the Buffalo Bills. He had 31 receptions for 378 yards and five touchdowns.

This past season, Hollins left the Bills and signed with the Patriots, which was a wise decision for his career. Hollins recorded 46 catches for 550 yards and two touchdowns. Now, he has a touchdown in the Super Bowl.

It might be too little, too late for Hollins and the Patriots' offense, as they have struggled to score in the first three quarters. But it shows that the team is not ready to back down so easily. The easiest way to lose in a Super Bowl is to beat yourself. Hollins' touchdown might give the team some energy.

The Patriots have been on the right side of a Super Bowl comeback before, and if they were to complete this one, it would go down in history, all starting with Hollins' touchdown. After forcing the Seahawks to punt, the Patriots have a chance to pierce further into their fourth-quarter deficit.

