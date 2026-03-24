Jack Gibbens Explains 'Bittersweet' Departure From Patriots

After one season, New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens used a superb 2025 season into a two-year deal with the Arizona Cardinals. Originally brought to New England for positional depth and special teams skills, Gibbens helped step into a larger defensive role in the middle of a run to the Super Bowl.

The Patriots declined to give Gibbens a restricted free agent tender and let the veteran explore free agency. After a brief time on the open market, Gibbens inked a contract across the country.

But just because he left doesn't mean it wasn't easy for Gibbens to move on from the Patriots and head coach Mike Vrabel, who coached him in Tennessee. Speaking on Sirius XM NFL Radio this weekend, Gibbens explained his decision to leave the defending AFC champions.

"I love that team. I love coach Vrabel and his staff," Gibbens said, via ESPN's Mike Reiss. "We had an unforgettable year, for sure. It’s definitely a little sad leaving those guys but just felt like I had a great opportunity with an organization that is kind of trying to get things going in the right direction, similar to (where) New England was last year. So, I’m excited to get out there and be part of the turnaround and getting back to where we just took the Patriots."

What Gibbens' Contract Looks Like:

Gibbens' deal with the Cardinals is for $7.5 million. Had the Patriots tendered him, he would have been making $3.55 million. And while money is likely part of the reason why Gibbens took his talents elsewhere, he also wanted to play for a team in a similar situation to New England in 2025.

Dec 28, 2025; East Rutherford, New Jersey, USA; New York Jets wide receiver Isaiah Williams (18) is tackled by New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens (51) and safety Dell Pettus (24) during the second quarter of the game at MetLife Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images | Vincent Carchietta-Imagn Images

Those connections -- where Gibbens helped bond with Vrabel as an undrafted free agent in 2022 -- were important for the linebacker, who wore the green play-calling sticker on the back of his helmet at times.

"The first thing is getting to know everybody and forming those personal relationships," Gibbens said. "I think that was a big factor in the Patriots’ success last year. That was the most connected team I’ve been on – definitely in the NFL but honestly back through college and maybe ever."

Gibbens was a key cog for the Patriots last year. He started 10 of the 21 total games and racked up 100 total tackles. He also had eight tackles for loss to go with three quarterback hits and four pass breakups. His contributions on special teams, including the kicking game, were valuable to a team that rebounded from a few rough years in that department.

The Patriots have only retained two free agents from last season -- quarterback Tommy DeVito and fullback Jack Westover.

"It will definitely be tough to leave there," Gibbens said. "It’s bittersweet."

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