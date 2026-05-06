Making The Case: Why Patriots Should, Shouldn't Trade for AJ Brown

For months, AJ Brown and the New England Patriots have been connected beyond belief.

Whether it was the Philadelphia Eagles wideout hopping on Julian Edelman and Rob Gronkowski's podcast, head coach Mike Vrabel praising him at the NFL Combine, and the Eagles consistent adding to their wide receiver room, the tea leaves have been read.

But should the Patriots even make that trade? It's been discussed about, written about, debated all offseason. When that June 1 date comes in less than a month, and the Eagles save roughly $20 million in cap space, should New England even pull the trigger when push comes to shove?

On paper, they should. There's other factors to consider when it comes to making a high-profile trade. Let's break down some of the reasons why the defending AFC champions should bring in the former Pro Bowl pass catcher, and why they might want to turn the other way in June.

Why They Should: Instant WR Upgrade

Sep 21, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers cornerback Brandin Echols (26) tackles New England Patriots wide receiver Demario Douglas (3) during the fourth quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images | Paul Rutherford-Imagn Images

This is easily the biggest reason why Brown should be on the first flight to New England next month. The Patriots' wide receiving corps is good, not great. Romeo Doubs -- who signed a four-year deal in free agency -- is a nice replacement for Stefon Diggs, while Mack Hollins and Kayshon Boutte add versatility in the middle-to-deep parts of the field.

Other than that, nothing truly jumps off the page. DeMario Douglas and Efton Chism III, the two slot receivers from a year ago, won't break a game for the Patriots, and second-year Kyle Williams is still growing in his development after being drafted in the third round last year.

Bringing in Brown would be an instant upgrade to the room, and give the Patriots another weapon in a passing attack that's continued to get better under Josh McDaniels and Mike Vrabel.

Why They Shouldn't: Major Draft Capital Required

Tennessee Titans head coach Mike Vrabel hugs wide receiver A.J. Brown (11) after they beat the 49ers at Nissan Stadium Thursday, Dec. 23, 2021 in Nashville, Tenn. Titans 49ers 245 | George Walker IV / Tennessean.com / USA TODAY NETWORK

On the other hand, it might take a lot to get Brown in a Patriots jersey. Reports online are swirling about the Eagles' desire to get a first round pick, either in 2027 or 2028. Do the Patriots really want to give up that high of a draft pick for a wideout who's set to turn 29 this summer?

If the pick isn't in the first round, maybe it would be a second or third rounder -- with a player thrown in as well. The name tossed around is Boutte, who reportedly missed the first week of New England's voluntary offseason workouts. Entering a contract year, Boutte could be a player eventually replaced by the addition of Brown.

The Patriots could get solid return on investment for bringing in Brown, but if the team feels like they are still more pieces away from winning a Super Bowl, maybe it's best to hold onto as many first rounders as possible.

Why They Should: Build Around Drake Maye

Oct 26, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) runs the ball against Cleveland Browns safety Ronnie Hickman Jr. (33) during the third quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

Your young quarterback is key. Drake Maye -- entering his third season on his five-year rookie deal -- has shown the ability to play at an MVP level. He's reaching a point where he's going to demand one of the largest contracts in NFL history, so the Patriots need to capitalize when he's young.

Last season, Maye relied a lot on Stefon Diggs -- esepcially on third and fourth downs. At this time, Brown is better than Diggs was and could quickly become another safety valve for the quaterback. Maye's development is priority No. 1 in New England, and bringing in as many capable players to run routes for him should be an easy de

Why They Shouldn't: Potential Ramp Up Period

The Patriots have already started offseason workouts, and Brown has reportedly skipped out on the Eagles' voluntary ones. With OTAs kicking off later this month, and Brown likely not changing hands until after June, he'll certainly be behind schedule ahead of training camp. He's dealt with a knee injury at times during his career, so time off could be a good thing for Brown.

However, if Maye begins to development a chemistry with the current roster (which includes four undrafted wide receivers), it could be hard for Brown to insert himself into the lineup immediately.

Verdict: Make The Trade

There's no reason not to make this deal. The Patriots came up a few offensive possessions short of winning their seventh Super Bowl title, and Maye has shown that he's worth building around. New England isn't in a position to turn down good players, especially one with as close of a relationship to Vrabel like Brown has.

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