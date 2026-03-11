Patriots Decline to Tender LB Jack Gibbens

The New England Patriots have reportedly made a decision on one of their pending free agents.

According to Doug Kyed of The Boston Herald, the Patriots did not tender linebacker Jack Gibbens. The restricted free agent was one of the key pieces for the Patriots during their run to the Super Bowl last season, but unless a decision is made, won't be back in 2026.

Gibbens, 27, was brought over to the Patriots last offseason on a one-year contract. He had experience with head coach Mike Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans and signed with New England in a similar role.

What Would Gibbens' Tender Be Worth?

The right-of-first refusal tender that Gibbens could have received would have been worth $3.6 million. Had he received a first or second round tender, he would have been in line for a bigger pay day.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Jack Gibbens (51) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The Patriots have retooled their linebacker room this offseason, letting K'Lavon Chaisson walk in free agency, while releasing Jahlani Tavai and Anfernee Jennings. Gibbens was a core member of New England last year on both defense and special teams. He played 47% of the team's defensive snaps as one of the top backups, while also playing 64% of special teams snaps.

"This is the smartest room I’ve every been a part of," Gibbens said this year. "Our meetings, everybody’s got questions. We’re not going over just the basics of the playbook … it’s just next level stuff that you only get with veteran guys and smart, young players."

Gibbens is now slated to hit unrestricted free agency as the new league year opens. Should the Patriots hope to have him return, they'd need to hammer out a new contract while also competing with other suitors.

