Mike Vrabel Makes Interesting Comparison About Patriots Offseason

After the 2025 season ended, New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel made sure to tell his team that they're only one season — and less than a full calendar year — into the program he's hoping to build.

He also compared how they're approach the offseason to remodeling a home.

"Much like a home, you build a home and then run out of things to do, so you continue to add on to it, you finish the basement, you make additions to it, and we’ll try to do that to this football team," Vrabel said. "I like the foundation of it, and we’ll try to improve on it."

The Patriots succeeded beyond their wildest dreams in Vrabel's first season at the helm, winning the division and conference en route to Super Bowl LX. But a bad showing against the Seattle Seahawks on the game's biggest stage just hammered down that these team, albeit a great comeback story, are still a few pieces away.

Edge rusher and offensive line will likely be the top picks in the upcoming draft in April, and trying to give soon-to-be third year quarterback Drake Maye more weapons will be the goal of free agency. Vrabel compared it to adding some more rooms to their house, and the offseason will be a big part of finding out how next year's home looks.

"We have a group of guys that played a lot of football," Vrabel said. "We have a lot of guys that didn't play a lot of football. As I was taught, we talk about the business of the NFL, the businesses, we're looking for the better, younger, cheaper player every day, and the players that we have are trying to not let that happen. And that's the dynamic, and that's the business of the National Football League."

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel on the field before playing against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

Some pending free agents (K'Lavon Chaisson, Jaylinn Hawkins, Khyiris Tonga) all put together seasons that could warrant larger contracts on the open market, despite their contributions in New England in 2025. Offensive tackle Morgan Moses is under contract, but is nearing the age (he'll be 35 in March) that most players tend to slow down and/or retire.

Most of the team is young and under contract. As of now, the team's best two players (Maye, cornerback Christian Gonzalez) are both on their rookie contracts and will be the focal point of next year's goal to win a Super Bowl.

But Vrabel knows this more than most: the team is always willing to find new stars — often at the expense of some current players.

