Bradyn Swinson Sends Message to Patriots: ‘You Got a Steal’
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While LSU standout defensive lineman Bradyn Swinson fully expected to be selected in the 2025 NFL Draft, receiving the news that he was chosen by the New England Patriots with pick 146 in the fifth round is one he will always remember as “surreal.”
Though several draft pundits predicted Swinson’s selection may have taken place prior to the start of round five, the 22-year-old did not let his expectations lessen the joy and magnitude of becoming a Patriot.
“I got real excited,” Swinson told reporters via video conference shortly after his selection. “Just to be picked by this organization like this is just amazing to me. Cried real tears when I got there. It's just a surreal moment. I worked hard for everything I did in my life. I don't care what pick it was, I got picked, and I'm just excited to be here and work.”
Despite beginning his college career as an Oregon Duck, Swinson made his impact during his time at LSU. Last season, as a teammate of New England’s first-round selection Will Campbell, he earned second-team All-SEC honors, leading the team with 13 tackles-for-loss and 8.5 sacks. Swinson played in all 13 games with 12 starts, logging 58 tackles, three passes-defensed and two forced fumbles. Just one year prior, his first with the Tigers, he notched 35 tackles with 6.5 being for a loss, two sacks, five passes-defensed, and two forced fumbles.
Swinson should provide an immediate upgrade to New England’s defensive line with both his speed and power. When deployed in the pass rush, he is quick to attack the quarterback. Should opposing linemen attempt to stack blocks for the run game, his speed allows him to shed his opposition to defend the run.
In short, Swinson is a playmaker. As such, he believes that his skillset and determination will pay dividends for the Patriots defense from the moment he first steps on a pro football field. Though he remains intent to keep his focus on the future, he seems ready to make the remaining 31 NFL teams regret passing on a potential draft diamond in the rough.
“You got a steal,” Swinson said. Honestly, just a guy that’s going to work hard every day, and is going to handle his 1-11 … A player that's going to do whatever the team needs. is looking to help change the culture there, and add to the winning that's going on. You're getting a dog, for sure."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!