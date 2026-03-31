Mike Vrabel Addresses Christian Gonzalez's Future With Patriots

The New England Patriots and Head Coach Mike Vrabel have remained steadfast this offseason surrounding their desires to come to an agreement for a long-term extension with cornerback Christian Gonzalez.

The last first-round pick made by Bill Belichick has become a core component of New England's secondary, posting 69 total tackles across the 2025 season. On March 31 at the NFL Annual League Meetings, Vrabel once again reiterated that he feels Gonzalez is one of the players who has already earned a long-term extension. In addition, Vrabel confirmed the Patriots are currently in negotiations with the 23-year old CB and that the team does in fact plan on picking up Gonzalez’s fifth-year option for the 2027 season.

"We want to make sure that we draft extremely well, and then we identify the guys that we want to keep with us and that have earned long-term extensions with us," Vrabel said on Gonzalez and his future in New England. "And Christian, Gonzo is certainly one of those players, but I can’t comment on a negotiation ... If we haven’t picked it up, we should pick it up."

Mike Vrabel on #Patriots CB Christian Gonzalez’s fifth-year option and his potential extension:



“Yes. If we haven’t picked it up, we should pick it up.”



“We wanna make sure that we draft extremely well and then we identify the guys we wanna keep… Gonzo’s certainly one of those… pic.twitter.com/Dgs0QmjtXa — Carlos A. Lopez (@LosTalksPats) March 31, 2026

The Pats have until May 1 to pick up Gonzalez's fifth-year option, which would carry a value of $18.119 million for the 2027 season. Gonzalez is now eligible for an extension, as he is heading into his fourth year of his rookie contract.

Christian Gonzalez Expected to Land Fifth-Year Option

Gonzalez was originally drafted at No. 17 overall by New England in 2023 and went on to earn second-team All-Pro honors in 2024; he was named to his first Pro Bowl in 2025. The CB was also greatly useful to the Patriots in their postseason run.

His postseason, which saw New England fall short in Super Bowl LX, was highlighted by an AFC Championship-clinching interception. Gonzalez would also record three pass breakups against the Seattle Seahawks in Levi's Stadium.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) against the Seattle Seahawks during Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

Gonzalez previously said back in February that he is hopeful he will remain with New England for as long as possible — also citing there is nowhere else he wants to play.

"Oh, yeah, no doubt," Gonzalez said back in February during locker room clean-out, per Pats Pulpit. “This is where I got drafted, and I don’t want to be anywhere else."

He saw play collegiately with Oregon, in which he was the first Oregon defensive back to be drafted in the first round since Alex Molden in 1996, and the fourth all-time.

In three seasons of league work, Gonzalez has totaled 145 tackles, two interceptions, 24 pass breakups and a sack.

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