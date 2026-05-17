Patriots' Terrell Williams to Attend Coaching Accelerator Program

New England Patriots assistant head coach Terrell Williams is about to take another significant step along the path toward good health and professional success.

Williams, who recently received a clean bill of health after a five-month battle with prostate cancer, will represent the Patriots at this year’s NFL Coach Accelerator Program from May 18-20 at the Spring League Meetings in Orlando, Florida.

Having served as New England’s defensive coordinator during his first season with the club, Williams has transitioned into a new role as an assistant head coach under Mike Vrabel. The veteran coach cited his recent health concerns, along with seeking new coaching challenges as the reason for his positional switch.

Here is the full list of coaching and front office recipients for the NFL accelerator program this week in Orlando https://t.co/chiOLTJaJL pic.twitter.com/PcZCJteK3x — Jeremy Fowler (@JFowlerESPN) May 17, 2026

Created in 2022, the NFL Coach Accelerator was originally intended as a continuation of the league’s commitment to promoting greater diversity across the NFL. After a brief pause in 2025, the NFL is introducing an enhanced version of the Coach Accelerator this season, which aims to increase exposure between owners, executives, and diverse coaching talent.

As such, the participant pool has been expanded to include both veteran and non-minority coaches — thus providing ample opportunity to develop and build upon their relationships.

"The May accelerator is intended to focus on advancing talent from underrepresented groups," the NFL wrote in a March memo addressed to all 32 teams, "while remaining open to qualified senior-level candidates of all backgrounds."

Terrell Williams Continues to be a Strong Voice Within the Patriots Coaching Staff

Aug 12, 2023; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tennessee Titans Head Coach Mike Vrabel talks with Assistant Head Coach Terrell Williams before a game against the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images | Jamie Sabau-Imagn Images

In turn, Williams will get the chance to demonstrate his coaching prowess on a wider scale. His presence at the program not only signifies his desire to consistently improve as a coach, but also helps to provide some security regarding his health. The 51-year-old suffered what began as an “eye-opening medical situation” in early 2025 — causing him to miss significant portions of the team’s offseason workouts.

Williams returned to the field for the Patriots at the start of last season’s training camp, but had to leave a practice early in August after dealing with dehydration. He was later diagnosed with prostate cancer in September after being treated for the stomach flu.

The Patriots hired Williams as their new defensive coordinator in late January 2025, shortly after Vrabel was named head coach. In addition to a strong friendship, the pair have an established working relationship, having coached together with the Tennessee Titans when Williams served as Vrabel’s defensive line coach and his assistant head coach in 2023.

Shortly after Williams’ new role was announced, linebackers coach and last season’s interim defensive play caller Zak Kuhr was promoted to defensive coordinator. Instead of searching outside the organization for Kuhr’s replacement, former coaching assistant Vinny DePalma was promoted by to inside linebackers coach.

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