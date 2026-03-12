Jaylinn Hawkins, K'Lavon Chaisson Say Goodbye To Patriots

Changes are coming to the New England Patriots' defense, and two of their best players from a year ago won't be returning next season.

Starting edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson and safety Jaylinn Hawkins both signed free agent deals on the open market this week. Chaisson inked a one-year deal worth $12 million with the Washington Commanders, while Hawkins signed a two-year, $10 million contract with the Baltimore Ravens.

Both players engraved themselves in Mike Vrabel's defense in 2025, and endeared themselves to New England fans all season. Chaisson led the team in sacks (10.5) and Hawkins led the team in interceptions (four).

Safe to say, both of them will be missed by the Patriots.

The two players both took to social media to thank New England and its fans. Hawkins, who spent two years with the team after stints with both the Atlanta Falcons and Los Angeles Chargers, reposted an Instagram video from his wife about how the region can test and reward you, before penning his own statement.

"Nothing but love and appreciation to the Pats organization and fans," Hawkins wrote on his Instagram story.

Hawkins was originally signed to a cheap, one-year deal ahead of the 2024 season. After a productive season where he contributed on special teams, he returned on another one-year contract. That's when he parlayed it into a career-year, becoming a starter on defense and recording a personal-high five quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks.

For Chaisson, he also was on a one-year deal, but for a different reason. A former first round pick for the Jacksonville Jaguars, he struggled to truly find his footing until this past season. Although struggling with penalties this year, Chaisson was the organization's top rusher of the quarterback since Matt Judon in 2022.

On his Instagram story, he wasn't as wordy as Hawkins, posting a photo of him leaving the field at MetLife Stadium after the team's Week 17 win over the New York Jets. On the photo, he left a small message to the fans.

"Till we meet again," he wrote.

With both Hawkins and Chaisson out of the picture for 2026, the team has now gone in different directions about trying to replace their production. The Patriots signed former All-Pro safety Kevin Byard to a one-year, $9 million contract to be their next starter at free safety, while also bringing in Dre'Mont Jones, Jesse Luketa and KJ Britt at the edge rusher/linebacker spot.

Free agency continues throughout the offseason, and the Patriots have roughly $30 million in cap space remaining ahead of April's 2026 NFL Draft.

