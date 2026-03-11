Patriots Reunite Mike Vrabel and Pro Bowler Kevin Byard

The New England Patriots are bolstering their defensive backfield by adding a three-time All Pro safety to the Foxborough fold.

The Patriots, per NFL Network's Tom Pelissero, are signing veteran safety Kevin Byard to a one-year, $9 million deal. The Network’s report indicated that the deal was negotiated by Byard’s agent David Mulugheta of AthletesFirst.

Having second-year Craig Woodson solidified into a starting role, New England has opted for Byard’s veteran presence to anchor their secondary

Byard, a three-time Pro Bowl selection, played under Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel with the Tennessee Titans from 2018 to 2023. At that time, he was traded to the Philadelphia Eagles. The 32-year-old earned Pro Bowl and first-team All-Pro honors last season with seven interceptions with the Chicago Bears in 2025.

While early indications had the veteran safety likely to return to the Windy City, a short-term deal — reuniting him with Vrabel and some of his former Titans’ assistants — apparently enticed Byard to bring his talents to New England.

Byard has led the league in interceptions twice (in 2017, and 2025) throughout his career, while compiling 972 total tackles, six sacks, four forced fumbles, six fumble recoveries. 81 passes-defensed, 36 interceptions and two defensive touchdowns.

