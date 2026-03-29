Patriots 7-Round Mock Draft 1.0: Bolstering the Edge

With the first wave of free agency firmly behind them, the New England Patriots have collectively turned their attention to the upcoming NFL Draft.

The Pats currently possess 11 selections, with several needs on their roster. Needless to say, they will be among the busiest, and most watched, teams on draft weekend.

While a trade or two cannot be ruled out (in fact, it is a very likely scenario), it is assumed that the Patriots will make all eleven selections for the sake of this argument.

Without further ado, here is New England Patriots On SI’s inaugural attempt at a seven-round 2026 mock draft for the team.

Dec 7, 2024; Charlotte, NC, USA; Clemson Tigers defensive end T.J. Parker (3) reacts after a play during the third quarter against the Southern Methodist Mustangs in the 2024 ACC Championship game at Bank of America Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob Donnan-Imagn Images | Bob Donnan-Imagn Images

Round 1 (31 overall): T.J. Parker, EDGE, Clemson

New England wasted little time in adding some strength and speed to their defensive pass rush by selecting Parker at 31 overall. Their unit ranked 19th in the league in pass-rush win rate during the regular season, and notably struggled to put pressure on Seattle Seahawks quarterback Sam Darnold in their 29-13 loss in Super Bowl LX. With Parker in the Foxborough fold, their fate is likely to improve.

Parker played three seasons at Clemson, compiling a total of 21.5 sacks over 39 games. Though 2025 his performance declined — having logged only five sacks after recording 11 in 2024 — he is still fully-capable of winning his battles against opposing blockers. At his best, Parker is a “strike first” rusher, known for his exemplary hand placement and ability to finish tackles. While he would benefit from improving his speed when pursuing the passer from the back side, Parker’s upside should bolster the Pats’ front seven for the foreseeable future.

Round 2 (63 overall): Jaishawn Barham LB, Michigan

At 6-foot-3 and 248 pounds, Barham possess both the size and the length to be a disruptive force for the Patriots. With the versatility to align in multiple positions, he should find success when pressuring the passer. He is also a top-flight tackler — having recorded 193 during his collegiate tenure, while missing only 24. When defending the run, Barham has routinely shown an ability to hold his position, while shedding the block when necessary. Given his athleticism and potential, Barham would add a new dimension to the Pats’ front seven.

Round 3 (95 overall): Oscar Delp, TE, Georgia

The former Georgia Bulldogs tight end has the chance to be a potential steal in the third round. At 6-foot-5, 245-pounds, Delp projects as an athletic pass-catcher with elite speed (having run the 40-yard dash in 4.49) along with elite ability to gain yards after the catch. With team captain Hunter Henry continuing to hold the top spot on the positional depth chart — while newcomer Julian Hill becomes the group’s primary blocker — Delp could serve as a speedy pass-catching option in his rookie season.

Round 4 (125 overall): Jude Bowry, OT, Boston College

Bowry clearly impressed the Patriots scouting contingent during the 2026 NFL Combine. The 6-5, 311 pounder has primarily been used as a left tackle. Therefore, it was a bit eye-poppong to see Bowry taking snaps at right tackle at last month’s Senior Bowl. However, his willingness to develop his talents as a potential swing tackle caught the Patriots eye at No. 125 overall. Not only does the Boston College product have familiarly with the area, he also worked with current Patriots offensive line coach Doug Marrone, who was at BC in 2024 under former Pats’ OC Bill O’Brien.

Sep 13, 2025; Stanford, California, USA; Boston College Eagles offensive lineman Jude Bowry (71) blocks against Stanford Cardinal linebacker Ernest Cooper (44) during the second quarter at Stanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Round 4 (131 overall): Kevin Coleman, WR, Missouri

With the future of third-year receiver DeMario Douglas currently cloaked in question marks, the Patriots attempt to bolster their production from the slot with Coleman. The Missouri product is versatile slot receiver who can also contribute on special teams by returning kicks and punts, Last season, Coleman hauled in 66 receptions for 732 yards and one touchdown. Having recently drawn the praise of Patriots’ EVP Eliot Wolf, Coleman clearly found favor within the team’s scouting brain trust.

Round 5 (171 overall): Landon Robinson, DT, Navy

Though his 5-foot-11, 291-pound frame should make him undersized for his position, Robinson’s incredible strength more than makes up for it. The standout Midshipman made First-Team All-AAC in 2024 after posting 61 tackles, 5.5 tackles for loss, four sacks, seven quarterback hurries and two forced fumbles. Robinson was named an AP All-America first team player as an interior defensive lineman and should help to fill a need for the Patriots on the inside of their defenisve front.

Round 6 (191 overall): T.J. Hall, CB, Iowa

The Patriots help to fill a need for depth at corner by selecting the Uber-competitive Hall. Known for his quick footwork, the 6-foot-1, 189-pounder is notably physical at the catch-point. Hall’s penchant to keep opposing receivers within his grasp makes him the type of tackler who limits yards after the catch. With the proper coaching, Hall’s ability to anticipate should begin to exceed his current reactive style of play.

Round 6 (198 overall): Jakobe Thomas, S, Miami

Thomas adds an additional high-motor to a Patriots’ secondary predicated on a forward-moving style of play. At 6-foot-1, 211 pounds, he is adequately sized to seek action at the point of attack. Though he has struggled with allowing receivers to bypass him on single-high and spilt-safety alignments, he has enough physical strength and field vision to be productive at the pro level.

Round 6 (202 overall): Kaelon Black, RB, Indiana

While the Patriots are well-represented by two strong runners at the top of their depth chart in Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson, the club would benefit from adding Black’s goal-line power. Though he may lack the breakaway speed of the current Pats’ veterans, the 5-foot-9, 208-pounder will add yards on early downs due to his physical run style.

Indiana Hoosiers running back Kaelon Black (8) rushes the ball for a touchdown Friday, Jan. 9, 2026, during the Peach Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff against the Oregon Ducks at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. | Grace Hollars/IndyStar / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 6 (212 overall): Travis Burke, OT, Memphis

At 6-foot-9, 325 pounds, Burke possesses a tremendous amount of size and length as a reserve right tackle. His flexibility and hand placement provide the ideal complement to his strength. Though his range as a run blocker and pass protector is currently limited, offensive line coach Doug Marrone should find Burke’s raw ability impressive enough to make him a worthy project behind starting right tackle Morgan Moses.

Round 7 (247 overall): QB Haynes King, Georgia Tech

King possesses both the elite speed and deep-ball prowess to make him an intriguing option for the Pats’ third quarterback. In 12 games for the Yellow Jackets last season, he completed 252 passes for 2,951 yards and 14 touchdowns — while rushing for 953 yards and 15 touchdowns. Yet, King has struggled to climb in pre-draft projections due to his slender build and questionable decision-making under pressure.

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